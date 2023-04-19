‘Shark Tank’ Star Predicts Small Banks Will Disappear in 2 Years — 4 Ways You Can Prepare Now

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary recently reiterated his beliefs regarding regional banks, arguing that many will disappear in 24 months.

Speaking on CNN, O’Leary said that following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — and considering the banking industry turmoil that ensued — the country will now move to what he calls “super regional” banks.

“Do we really need 3,000 small banks in America? No. Maybe we get by with 1,000 small banks and the major money center banks,” he told CNN, according to a transcript of his remarks.

O’Leary added that the country should let “the market be the market.”

“I personally, and I can assure you that there are millions like me, do not want to guarantee every single account in every tiny bank because some percentage of them are run by idiots. I’m sorry I said that, but it’s true,” he added. “If an idiot is running a bank, they will be forced out of that position. And we should not be forced to guarantee every tiny bank.”

O’Leary’s comments come on the heels of his previous ones on the matter. He appeared on CNN earlier this month and said the Biden administration’s bank rescue represented a nationalization of the American banking system. O’Leary argued that the banking system is now backstopped by the government — and ultimately the taxpayer. He subsequently said that the banking system might undergo a consolidation, which in turn could lead to an “oligopoly.”

As CNBC reported, the closing of banks — and in turn of neighborhood branches — has several detrimental consequences on local economies. This consolidation of branches creates what CNBC deemed “banking deserts.”

“Several studies have shown these communities are more likely to use non-traditional and high-fee lending options such as payday loans and check-cashing services, which increases financial inequities and ends up widening the wealth gap,” according to CNBC.

In turn, CNBC recommended several elements to consider when choosing a bank, including of course fees, but also whether you mostly bank online or in-person.

“It may be time to reassess your banking relationship. Whether your local branch now has limited hours or has already shuttered its doors, or your financial needs have changed, switching banks may be a great financial step for you,” according to CNBC.

If you foresee trouble for your current banking institution, you should consider an account closure and a move to a larger entity. There are at least three things to consider in preparation for doing so, per Forbes:

Open a new account. You should certainly have a new account open and ready to receive a balance transfer before closing your existing accounts.

Switch your existing payments and deposits. Whether it’s one’s car payment, mortgage, or payroll deposit, these things need to be set up as soon as possible to ensure you aren’t hit with any unexpected fees — or the headache of having to juggle both accounts for any longer than necessary.

Perform a balance transfer after all financial tethers to your old account have been switched to your new account. It may be prudent to deposit a substantial amount upon opening the new account, to avoid overdraft fees while in the process of switching things over.

Cancel your old bank account, and get written confirmation that this has been done, with all matters settled.

