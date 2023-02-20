CD Rates Today: Feb. 20 — Most Terms Fall Below 5.0% APY

number1411 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A certificate of deposit, more commonly known as a CD, is an investment that earns interest over a set period of time at a locked-in rate.

Learn: The IRS Has Refunded $15.7B as of Feb. 3 — Here’s How Much the Average Taxpayer is Getting Back

Find: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Once you open a CD, you cannot close it without penalty, so ensuring you get the best rate is important. Every bank and credit union offers its own rate, with credit unions typically having higher percentages. A longer investment period will also typically offer higher rates.

The highest rate today comes from Mountain America Credit Union which is offering a 12-month CD with a 5.25% APY that requires a minimum deposit of $500. Also coming in with higher rates is CFG Bank which has a 12-month CD with an APY of 5.0%; BMO Harris which is offering a 13-month CD with a 5.0% APY; and Capital One which is offering a 5% APY on an 11-month CD.

More from Your Money

Looking for a shorter term? Umbrella Bank is offering 4.85% APY for a 9 months CD with a minimum deposit of $1,000.

These are the other top CD rates for today:

Best CD Rates Today

Average CD Rates for February 2023

How CDs Work

CDs have set rates and investment periods during which money cannot be removed. Typical time periods for investing are three, six, 12 or 18 months.

You can invest up to $250,000 per CD, and there is no federal banking regulation on how many you can open. There could be limits set by financial institutions, however.

CDs are federally insured when you open one in a bank or credit union.

Compared to stock investments, a CD is a more secure way to invest.

Pros To Opening a CD

Earnings are guaranteed.

Rates are set and will not fluctuate, unlike stocks.

There is less temptation to remove money than with a traditional savings account.

CDs are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor.

There are no monthly fees.

Cons To Opening a CD

Invested money cannot be removed before the term is up without penalties, even in case of an emergency.

Rates will not increase as interest rates go up.

Earnings may be less than investing in stocks.

Auto rollover settings could lock you into a longer term than you desired.

You may need a minimum amount of money to open a CD.

More from Your Money

Are CD Accounts Worth it?

If you are looking to tuck away a lump sum of money for a large purchase or future investment, a CD is a low-risk way to do just that. However, if you are looking to make more money faster, a CD may not be the right fit for you. Before making any investment, doing research and even speaking to a financial advisor is always a good idea.

Compare CD Rates

Rates are subject to change; unless otherwise noted, rates are updated periodically. All other information on accounts is accurate as of Feb. 20, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates