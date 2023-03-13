CD Rates Today: March 13 — Special 24-Month APY With $1,000 Deposit

A certificate of deposit, more commonly known as a CD, is an investment that earns interest over a set period of time at a locked-in rate.

Once you open a CD, you cannot close it without penalty, so ensuring you get the best rate is important. Every bank and credit union offers its own rate, with credit unions typically having higher percentages. A longer investment period will also typically offer higher rates.

The best offer today comes from Umbrella Bank for a 12-month CD at 5.2% with a $10,000 minimum balance.

However, the highest APY offer comes from Credit Human as a 24-35 month share certificate with 5.5% APY with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Other offers with a $1,000 deposit come from Forbright Bank has a 12-month CD with 5.25%.

If you have a lot to invest, AFFCU is offering an 18-month Jumbo CD with 5.25% APY and a minimum deposit of $100,000.

Looking to start small? Synchrony Bank is offering 5.0% APY on 14-month CDs with no minimum deposit.

These are the other top CD rates for today (minimum deposits may vary):

Best CD Rates Today

TERM APY % MIN. DEPOSIT WHERE TO INVEST 6 MONTH 5.00% $1,000 Alliant Credit Union 12 MONTH 5.25% $1,000 Forbright Bank 18 MONTH 5.25% $100,000 AFFCU 24 MONTH 5.5% $1,000 Credit Human 36 MONTH 5.13% $500 Workers Credit Union 48 MONTH 5.00% $1,000 Univ. Federal Credit Union 60 MONTH 5.00% $1,000 All In Credit Union (Rates current as of March 13, 2023)

National Average CD Rates for March 2023

TERM RATE (APY) 12 MONTH 1.59% 24 MONTH 1.38% 36 MONTH 1.16% 48 MONTH 1.14% 60 MONTH 1.2% Data from Bankrate.com (for the week of March 13, 2023)

How CDs Work

CDs have set rates and investment periods during which money cannot be removed. Typical time periods for investing are three, six, 12 or 18 months.

You can invest up to $250,000 per CD, and there is no federal banking regulation on how many you can open. There could be limits set by financial institutions, however.

CDs are federally insured when you open one in a bank or credit union.

Compared to stock investments, a CD is a more secure way to invest.

Pros To Opening a CD

Earnings are guaranteed.

Rates are set and will not fluctuate, unlike stocks.

There is less temptation to remove money than with a traditional savings account.

CDs are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor.

There are no monthly fees.

Cons To Opening a CD

Invested money cannot be removed before the term is up without penalties, even in case of an emergency.

Rates will not increase as interest rates go up.

Earnings may be less than investing in stocks.

Auto rollover settings could lock you into a longer term than you desired.

You may need a minimum amount of money to open a CD.

Are CD Accounts Worth it?

If you are looking to tuck away a lump sum of money for a large purchase or future investment, a CD is a low-risk way to do just that. However, if you are looking to make more money faster, a CD may not be the right fit for you. Before making any investment, doing research and even speaking to a financial advisor is always a good idea.

Compare CD Rates

Rates are subject to change; unless otherwise noted, rates are updated periodically. All other information on accounts is accurate as of March 13, 2023.

