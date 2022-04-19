Advertiser Disclosure
World Bank Downgrades Global Growth Forecast: What It Means for the Future

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Washington DC, USA - September 14, 2014: The World Bank Headquarters Building on H street in Washington DC.
Wysiati / Getty Images

The World Bank lowered its annual global growth forecast for 2022 on April 19 from 4.1% to 3.2%, citing the impact that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is having on the world economy.

World Bank President David Malpass told reporters on a conference call that the World Bank was responding to the added economic stresses from the war by proposing a new 15-month crisis financing target of $170 billion, with a goal to commit about $50 billion of this financing over the next three months, Reuters reported.

The projection was updated before policymakers from around the world head to Washington this week for the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the New York Times. The IMF is set to report its global outlook sometime on April 19.

“We are again living through a dangerous period of overlapping crises and conflicts with Poland near the center. I have been deeply shocked and horrified at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the atrocities committed against the civilian population, and the loss of life and livelihoods for millions of Ukrainians,” Malpass said in a speech in Poland last week, according to the transcript.

A Better Way to Bank

“The attacks on people and infrastructure are causing tremendous suffering, threatening international peace and security, and endangering the basic social and economic needs of people around the world,” he added.

The New York Times reported that Malpass said global poverty rates will go up as the world copes with sudden increases in prices of energy, fertilizer and food. Rising interest rates are expected to slow growth and exacerbate inequality, he said.

The World Bank is predicting a sharp contraction in the economies of Russia and Ukraine, and Malpass said nearby countries in Europe and Central Asia would feel the effects. Consumers in advanced economies are expected to reduce their spending this year as gasoline prices rise, the NYT added.

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

