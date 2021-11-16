Earn Up To $1,500 in Bonuses With This Checking Account

by: Nicole Spector | November 15, 2021 by: Nicole Spector | November 15, 2021

GOBankingRates maintains editorial independence . While we may receive compensation from actions taken after clicking on links within our content, no content has been supplied or pre-approved by any advertiser prior to publication. We always recommend reviewing the terms and conditions of any offer before signing up or applying.

Quick Take: The Citi® Priority Account is a premium checking account offering new account holders the opportunity to earn a bonus of up to $1,500 for meeting minimum deposit and minimum balance requirements during the qualifying period.

Pros

Cash bonus of up to $1,500 for meeting required activities

Option for earning interest on checking balances

More than 65,000 fee-free ATMs and no Citi fees for out-of-network ATM use

Special pricing and rates on select Citi products and services

Citi ThankYou Rewards eligibility

Cons

High minimum deposit and minimum balance requirements to earn cash bonus

Service fee of $30 applies if combined average monthly balance of $50,000 isn’t met

Who Is the Citi Priority Account Best for?

The Citi® Priority Account is a premium banking account, which offers world-class wealth management and banking services. Its high deposit and minimum balance requirements make it best for the following groups of people:

People who have at least $15,000 to stash in this account to earn the minimum cash bonus of $300 and plan to close the account after the required period of 90 days. (Closing the account after the required period will help avoid canceling out the $300 bonus due to recurring $30 monthly service fees).

People who have at least $50,000 to deposit in the account for up to 90 days or who already have other Citi deposit, retirement, and investment accounts to help meet the $50,000 minimum deposit to waive the $30 monthly service fee.

Learn more about the Citi® Priority Account and how to earn up to a $1,500 bonus.

Citi Priority Account Overview

The Citi® Priority Account offers plenty of account benefits and services, but its bonus opportunities are the biggest draw.

The more you deposit in your new Citi Priority Account, the higher the cash bonus you can earn — up to $1,500. But the minimum balance requirement to earn the top-tier bonus is steep. Here’s a look at the cash bonus structure in the following table:

Citi Priority Checking Bonus Tiers

Minimum Deposit & Minimum Balance Cash Bonus Amount $15,000-$49,999 $300 $50,000-$199,999 $700 $200,000 and up $1,500

To earn each bonus, you must meet some additional requirements beyond the minimum deposit and balance. For example, if you deposit at least $15,000 in the Citi® Priority Account within 20 days of opening the account, and you maintain that balance for at least 60 additional days past the initial 20-day period, you can earn a cash bonus of $300. If you have at least $50,000 to keep on deposit and meet requirements, you can earn a bonus of $700. However, to earn the cash bonus of $1,500, you must maintain a minimum balance of $200,000 and meet requirements. The balance on your 20th day will determine your maximum eligible cash bonus.

Here’s a rundown of the advantages and disadvantages of the Citi® Priority Account to help you decide if it’s right for you.

Advantages of Citi Priority Account

Besides the potential to earn a $300, $700 or $1,500 cash bonus, the Citi® Priority Account has other advantages.

For example, the bank offers 65,000+ fee-free ATMs worldwide. And if you happen to use a non-Citi ATM, you won’t have to pay any Citi fees. Also, if you prefer to visit a branch, the bank offers approximately 700 U.S. locations. However, if you don’t live close to a branch, you can still check your account, pay bills and more with Citi’s online banking. Plus, you can use the Citi Mobile app to deposit checks on the go.

The account also offers a host of wealth management and banking services, including the following:

Option for interest checking

More than 65,000 fee-free ATMs

No Citi fees for using an out-of-network ATM

Preferred pricing and rates on certain products and services

Access to Citi Priority Advisors

Eligibility for Citi ThankYou Rewards

Access to investment guidance and resources

Travel and global benefits

Get access to over 65,000 fee-free ATMs with a Citi® Priority Account

Disadvantages of Citi Priority Account

As with any checking account, this one also has its drawbacks. Here’s what you need to consider.

While there are around 700 Citi branch locations in the U.S., you’ll only find them in 11 states and Washington, D.C., which is a disadvantage if you like to visit your bank’s branch in person.

Additionally, the account carries a $30 monthly service fee if you don’t maintain a balance of at least $50,000 — either in the checking account or across other eligible Citi deposit, investment, or retirement accounts.

And if your balance falls below $15,000 during the 60 days following the first 20 days of account opening (also known as the balance maintenance period), you will no longer be eligible for the minimum cash bonus of $300.

Is the Citi Priority Account Right for You?

The Citi® Priority Account offers a host of wealth management and banking services that many people will find worthwhile. However, if you don’t live near a Citi branch, you’ll have to be content conducting your banking tasks online or through the mobile app.

Also, the account is reserved for people who have at least $15,000 in cash to deposit. And if you want to avoid the account’s $30 service fee each month, you’ll have to maintain a minimum balance of $50,000.

If you can meet the minimum balance requirement of $50,000 to avoid the service fee and you can maintain that balance for the required amount of time, you’ll be eligible to earn a cash bonus of $700. However, to earn the maximum bonus of $1,500, you’ll have to meet a $200,000 minimum balance requirement.

Learn more about the Citi® Priority Account and how to earn up to a $1,500 bonus.

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Note: While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they’re subject to change at any time and may have changed, or may no longer be available.