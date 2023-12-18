Need More Credit? Why You Should Ask for a Limit Increase Instead of Opening a New Card Right Now

The application rate for credit card limit increases is on the rise as shoppers struggle to afford to buy presents this holiday season, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The New York Fed also reported a notable decline in consumer credit demand in 2023 as households anticipate being less likely to apply for a new credit card, citing a higher chance of future credit applications being rejected as banks tighten lending standards.

“What they’re doing is using more credit card utilization — over 30% or well over 50% of their credit card allowance — and then can’t get approved for another card because their credit rating is down,” Brandon Robinson, president and founder of JBR Associates, which specializes in retirement strategies, said to USA Today.

And because of that, Robinson said people either have to make more money or request a higher credit limit.

For 2023, the application rate for higher credit limits increased to 14.4% from 11.5% the year before, the New York Federal Reserve said. The largest increase was seen in consumers with credit scores under 680. Rejection rates declined to 30.9% this year from 35.3% in 2022. The application rate jumped significantly in October to 17.8% from 11.2% the same month a year earlier.

More Americans are likely turning to credit to make ends meet, Robinson said. The average debt of $7,951 is at a 10-year high, based on 2022 data from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Census Bureau, USA Today reported.

In the Fed’s latest Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices, a substantial share of banks reported tightening lending standards and terms for credit card and other consumer loans over the third quarter. Moderate and significant net shares of banks reported that they were less likely to approve credit card loan applications from borrowers with credit scores of 680 and under.

At the same time, there’s been a rise in delinquencies, especially among millennials, The New York Fed said and as reported by USA Today. Data shows that millennials born between 1980 and 1994 have exceeded pre-pandemic credit card delinquency levels, reaching a delinquency rate of 2.9% as of Q3 2023.

