Attention Small Business Owners: Chase Just Launched the First World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

Being a small business owner sometimes requires a lot of travel, and Chase and Hyatt have teamed up to ensure that these business travelers are able to more easily earn rewards that best suit their needs. The new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card features an adaptive rewards accelerator that allows business cardmembers to earn double World of Hyatt points on the categories they spend on the most.

“Now more than ever, small business owners have demonstrated their resilience and innovation as they continue to navigate the challenges of the current environment,” Amy Weinberg, senior vice president of loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights at Hyatt, said in a press release.

“We heard from members and business owners that they look to be rewarded in personalized ways for how they do business. This new card allows every business expense — from hotel rooms to cell phone bills to shipping fees and more — to be a vehicle for personalized and valuable rewards, which can be used on one-of-a-kind experiences across the 19 brands and more than 1,000 locations worldwide that participate in World of Hyatt.”

The Visa Signature Business Card’s adaptive rewards accelerator allows cardmembers to earn two bonus points per $1 spent in their top three of eight spend categories each calendar quarter through Dec. 31, 2022. After this promotional period, they will earn two bonus points for every $1 they spend on their top two of eight spend categories. Spend categories include dining, airline tickets purchased directly with the airline, car rental agencies, local transit and commuting, gas stations, internet, cable and phone services, social media and search engine advertising and shipping.

Cardholders will also earn nine bonus points total for every $1 spent on Hyatt stays and experiences, two bonus points per $1 spent on fitness club and gym memberships and one bonus point per $1 on all other purchases. Points can be redeemed for free nights, elite status, room and suite upgrades and other rewards.

Additional perks that come with the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card include automatic Discoverist status at World of Hyatt properties, no foreign transaction fees, complimentary roadside dispatch, primary rental car collision damage waiver, extended warranty protection, purchase protection, trip cancellation/travel interruption insurance, travel and emergency assistance services and access to Hyatt Leverage, Hyatt’s global business travel program that offers special rates to qualifying small and mid-sized enterprises at participating Hyatt hotels worldwide.

“We designed the benefits and services of the new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card based on extensive consumer and small business research,” Ed Olebe, president of Chase Co-Brand Cards, said in a press release. “Today’s small business owners are seeking flexibility, value, choice and personalization. We’re proud to work with Hyatt to offer a credit card that allows them to make the most of their top business expenses with the ability to earn valuable points and higher tier status to enjoy on their next trip to a Hyatt destination, whether they are traveling for business or leisure.”

Last updated: Oct. 6, 2021