10 Credit Cards That Have Gotten Better During the Pandemic 

Travel and rewards credit cards draw in customers by adding bonus points and rewards for spending in various categories, such as airfare, hotels and restaurants. During the pandemic, spending in these categories dropped dramatically, forcing the credit card companies to make changes in order to encourage spending. For some customers, the additional points now granted in categories more attuned to pandemic spending patterns made the value of these cards jump tremendously.

While you shouldn’t increase or change your spending habits just to earn additional credit card points, if you’re already spending in these categories, these cards can provide additional benefits. Here’s a look at 10 cards that have gotten better for consumers during the pandemic.