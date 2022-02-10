Save on Tax Filing With Perks From These Major Credit Cards

If costs associated with tax preparation are a concern, your credit card may be able to help. According to NextAdvisor, your credit card could save you $20 or more on tax prep this year.

These deals are typically targeted offers, which can vary by issuer and account. NextAdvisor pointed out that the deals you receive may be different depending on your specific card, spending habits and other factors. You may also need to enroll in the deal through your account.

Here’s a list of tax prep software deals available now through a few major credit card issuers.

American Express

American Express cardholders can save on three tax prep programs this year. When you file through TaxAct, you can get five Membership Rewards points for each eligible dollar spent, up to 2,000 points. This deal expires on June 30. You could also receive 30% back on purchases, up to $60 in purchases through April 18 — which is Tax Day for 2022.

If you file through TurboTax, you can get $10 off your purchase if you spend $50 or more, and $20 off if you spend $90 or more. This deal expires on April 18.

Bank of America

You can also get $5 off a single TurboTax purchase of $35 or more with a Bank of America card. If you qualify, you could get $5 off TurboTax Deluxe and $10 off TurboTax Premier. These deals can be accessed through the Bank of America app and expire on April 18.

You can get $10 off your purchase of $30 or more if you file on H&R Block. This deal expires on April 30.

Chase

Take advantage of Chase Offers to save between $5 and $10 on your TurboTax purchase. When you make a purchase from TurboTax’s affiliate website, you can receive up to $15 in extra instant savings at checkout on TurboTax federal products. Through the affiliate deal, the Deluxe costs $34, Premier costs $59 and Self-Employed costs $74.

This offer expires on April 18.

Citi

Citi ThankYou members can save on TurboTax through Oct. 15. Deals can be accessed through Citi’s affiliate site and you can expect to pay $39 for Deluxe, Premier and Self-Employed.

ThankYou points can also be used to pay for TurboTax tax preparation.

Wells Fargo

You can get $7 back on your TaxAct purchase or get 3% bonus cash rewards on your H&R Block online purchase. These deals are available through the Wells Fargo Earn More Mall via your card account.

