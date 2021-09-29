Track All Your Credit Card Points and Miles in One Place With The Points Guy’s New App

Having trouble keeping tabs on your miles and points? Forget Excel spreadsheets. Now that travel is opening up, a new app will enable users to start planning trips that have been put on hold due to the pandemic in a more seamless way — by tracking and using rewards, all stored in one place.

Travel and leisure media platform The Points Guy launched the TPG app yesterday, which has four key features according to the announcement:

The Home screen enables users to customize their news feeds.

The Cards tab analyzes users’ credit card spending by category, offering insights on points earned and missed, tracking credit card sign-up bonus progress and showcasing valuable card benefits.

The Points tab shows users their hotel, airline and credit card points and miles balances all in one place, as well as any status tiers and point expiration dates.

The Explorer tab provides an award travel search function and a tool that breaks down whether to use cash or points when booking a flight.

“We have spent the last 10 years helping people see the world. We’re thrilled to unveil this app, which has been years in the making, to help travelers better utilize their points and miles to make their travel dreams a reality,” Brian Kelly, Founder and CEO of The Points Guy, said in an announcement. “This app is groundbreaking in that it gives travelers an end-to-end way to explore and master award travel. I’ve seen hardcore earners track loyalty program rules in Excel sheets and Post-it Notes, so we’re excited for the app to make the chaos systematic and hopefully entice more casual earners to participate in tracking.”

Kelly said that the app’s main goal is to get people to earn more points. “Especially with the pandemic, people are up to their gills in points,” he told CNBC. “They’re spending every day, but they’re not traveling, so this creates a unique situation where there’s just so many outstanding points, and people don’t know how to use them.”

Looking forward, Kelly said he also anticipates a future web version of the app.

Last updated: September 29, 2021