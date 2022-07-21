How To Get the Wells Fargo Autograph $300 Bonus

There are plenty of reasons why you should add the Wells Fargo Autograph card to your wallet. You’ll earn an elevated three reward points for every dollar spent on travel, restaurants, streaming purchases, gas and more. Plus, all other purchases earn 1 point per dollar spent. Best of all, there is no annual fee to eat away at your earnings potential.

As if the newly-introduced card’s rewards structure isn’t enough to sell you, Wells Fargo offers a signup bonus of 30,000 points when you spend $1,500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That’s the equivalent of a Wells Fargo Autograph $300 bonus when redeemed for cash.

How to Get the Wells Fargo Autograph $300 Bonus

There are a few steps you’ll need to follow before you earn the Wells Fargo Autograph $300 bonus. First of all, you’ll need to apply — and get approved — for the rewards credit card. Applying online is simple. Be prepared to enter your personal details, including date of birth, home address and Social Security number.

If you’re approved, you’re one step closer to earning the bonus. You’ll need to spend at least $1,500 in the first three months after approval on qualifying card purchases of your choice.

Once you do, the Wells Fargo Autograph $300 bonus is yours in the form of 30,000 points. It takes some time — the bonus rewards points will credit to your account one to two billing cycles after they’re earned.

Once they appear in your account, you could redeem the points for travel, gift cards, purchases, merchandise and more. Or you can choose to receive the cash equivalent of $300 by choosing to redeem them as a credit to your account.

What Other Perks Does the Wells Fargo Autograph Card Come With?

Although the Wells Fargo Autograph $300 bonus sounds enticing, it’s important to consider the card’s other features before you apply. As mentioned, there is no annual fee to worry about.

You’ll also receive a 12-month introductory period of 0% interest on purchases, followed by a . If you have some big purchases coming up, using the Autograph card gives you some time to pay back the balance without incurring finance charges. Plus, those purchases could help you check off the $1,500 spending requirement in the first three months to earn the Wells Fargo Autograph $300 bonus.

The coverages that are included with the Autograph card are also worth noting. You’ll have up to $600 in cell phone protection — subject to a $25 deductible — if your device is damaged or stolen. However, you’ll need to pay your monthly cell phone bill with the Autograph card.

If you travel often, the Auto Rental Collision Damage waiver covers theft, damage and loss-of-use charges at no extra charge if something goes wrong with your rental car. For the coverage to activate, you’ll need to pay for the rental on the Autograph card. Plus, Wells Fargo offers emergency assistance and referrals while traveling.

How to Earn More Wells Fargo Autograph Card Points

The 30,000 points that are worth $300 are just the beginning if you know how to make the most of the Autograph card. You’ll earn one point for every dollar spent. There’s no limit to how much you can earn in rewards. However, there are categories that earn an elevated 3X points to accrue rewards faster. The categories are:

Gas

Travel

Restaurants

Transit

Popular streaming subscriptions

Phone service

Is the Wells Fargo Autograph $300 Bonus Worth It?

Applying for a rewards credit card solely for the cash bonus may not be the best strategy due to how it could affect your credit score. Applying for credit cards may temporarily lower your credit score after a hard inquiry. New cards could also lower the average age of your credit, which could affect your credit score.

That being said, the Wells Fargo Autograph card is worth it if your credit score qualifies you and you’re looking for a card with no annual fee and the chance to earn triple rewards on travel, restaurants, gas and subscriptions. It comes with some good signup offers such as the 30,000 points when you spend $1,500 in purchases in the first 3 months and a 0% APR introductory period for the first 12 months — followed by a .

Redeeming is simple. Use the points for travel, gift cards, purchases and more. Overall, the Wells Fargo Autograph card is worth your while because it provides value, especially considering there’s no annual fee.

Takeaway

Wells Fargo offers a variety of credit cards, and the Autograph card is the latest introduction. The Wells Fargo Autograph $300 bonus is yours if you’re approved for the card and you spend at least $1,500 in the first three months. It comes in the form of 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for the equivalent of $300 or for travel, merchandise, gift cards and more.

Plus, the Autograph card is loaded with plenty of perks such as emergency travel services, cellphone coverage and more.

Rates are subject to change; unless otherwise noted, rates are updated periodically. All other information on promotions is accurate as of July 20, 2022. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Wells Fargo. Any opinions, analyses, reviews, ratings or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Wells Fargo.