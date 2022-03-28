Wells Fargo, Bilt and Mastercard To Bring Credit Perks To Renters Nationwide

elenaleonova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Good news for renters – you can now earn points towards, travel, fitness perks and even homeownership just by paying your rent, thanks to a new partnership between Wells Fargo and Bilt Rewards.

See: 10 Best Credit Cards for Buying Gas

Find: Extra Travel Costs You’re Probably Forgetting About

Bilt Rewards, the leading loyalty program for renters, launched its Mastercard in 2021, but up until now, this card was available by invitation only. Now, by partnering with Wells Fargo, Bilt is allowing renters nationwide to enjoy the perks of its credit card — the only card that allows renters to earn points without transaction fees. Plus, the card has no annual fee.

Here’s a look at how you can earn points with the Wells Fargo Bilt Mastercard:

1x points on rent: Earn 1x points on rent payments (up to 50,000 points each year) when paying through the Bilt app.

2x points on travel: Earn 2x points on travel booked directly with airlines, hotels, cruise lines and car rental agencies.

3x points on dining: Earn 3x points at restaurants, lounges and when ordering in.

1x points on everyday spend: Earn 1x point on every dollar you spend in other categories.

Points can be redeemed for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotels via 1:1 transfer partnerships. Current transfer partners include United Airlines, Cathay Pacific, American Airlines AAdvantage, Aeroplan, Emirates Skywards, Air France/KLM Flying Blue, Turkish Miles & Smiles, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles, World of Hyatt and IHG Hotels and Resorts, with new transfer partnerships continuing to be announced.

Get Credit Card Perks

Points can also be redeemed for fitness classes at nationwide studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7. In addition, credit card members can redeem points for the Bilt Collection of home decor.

The Wells Fargo Bilt Mastercard also helps renters pay for future housing. Points can be put towards future rent payments, or even a future mortgage when the financing is originated through Bilt.

Other card perks include travel benefits, such as trip cancellation, auto rental collision damage waiver, Lyft credits and no foreign transaction fees; dining perks, like 24/7 reservation concierge and DoorDash discounts; and premium purchase benefits, like cell phone protection and purchase security.

However, the card does not offer the typical new cardholder signup bonus. Instead, it works on referrals. For every five people you get to sign up — specifically those who are approved for the card and use it once — you can earn 25,000 points. There is a cap of 1 million points you can earn.

See: The 10 Best Travel Credit Cards Available Now

Find Out: Rent Jumped 17% in a Year, Reaches New High — Here’s Where You’ll Pay the Most

If you’re a renter, the Wells Fargo Bilt Mastercard may be a good option for you, as it combines a direct response to a common pain point — paying rent without having to worry about a transaction fee, a unique attribute of this particular card — with the added value of earning points towards a number of popular loyalty programs.

Get Credit Card Perks

More From GOBankingRates