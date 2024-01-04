Suze Orman: Why You Need to Monitor Your Credit Report and Scores

Mediapunch / Shutterstock.com

Financial expert Suze Orman emphasizes the importance of monitoring your credit reports and scores. Your credit plays a critical role in shaping your financial health. Here’s what Orman had to say about the importance of regularly monitoring your credit and how it can impact your financial life.

Understanding Credit Reports and Scores

A credit report is a detailed record of your credit history, including loans, credit card accounts, and payment histories. Credit scores, on the other hand, are numerical representations of your creditworthiness, derived from the information in your credit report. These scores are used by lenders to assess the risk of lending money to you.

“Given what is going on in our economy, it is so very important to make sure your credit is solid,” said Orman in a recent blog post. “I am very concerned that many of you may have unpaid credit card balances or balances that are growing. There is now more than $1 trillion in consumer credit card debt.”

Detecting Errors and Fraud

One of the primary reasons Orman advocates for regular credit report checks is the detection of errors and fraudulent activity. Errors can range from simple mistakes in personal information to incorrect reporting of your credit activities.

Your credit report can also reveal identity theft or fraud, like accounts opened in your name that you’re unaware of. Early detection of these discrepancies is vital for safeguarding your financial integrity.

Understanding Your Financial Standing

Orman underscores the importance of knowing where you stand financially. Your credit score is a snapshot of your financial health. A good score can open doors to better interest rates on loans and credit cards, while a poor score can lead to rejections or high interest rates. Monitoring your credit allows you to understand your financial position and take steps to improve it if necessary.

“If you have been using your credit cards more, you should check how that is impacting your credit score and your credit report,” Orman said. “Your credit score plays a large role in whether you can get a loan and the interest rate you are charged on loans and credit cards. Because of Federal Reserve policy, all borrowing rates are higher today than they have been in the past decade. A solid credit score will help you qualify for the best deals.”

Tracking Your Progress

If you’re working to improve your credit score, it’s important to monitor your progress. This provides a way to track the effectiveness of your credit-building efforts, like paying down debt or managing credit cards wisely. Orman says seeing tangible improvements provides motivation to continue practicing good financial habits.

Building Financial Awareness and Responsibility

Regularly checking your credit report and score fosters a sense of financial responsibility and awareness. It keeps you attuned to the consequences of your financial actions and encourages better credit management.

Orman believes this heightened awareness is the key to maintaining a healthy financial lifestyle. She recommends keeping track of purchases and eliminating non-essential spending.

“If there are any wants showing up on your credit card statement, that has got to stop right now,” said Orman in her post. “There is no excuse or reason to pay 22% interest for something that is not an essential need.”

The Takeaway

You can get a free credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) when you visit annualcreditreport.com. Orman advises checking your report for any mistakes, such as a loan that was paid off that’s still being reported. Also, be on the lookout for signs of identity theft.

Orman believes it’s possible to regain control of your finances. You can improve your credit by taking the necessary steps. When you stay informed and proactive about your credit, you can protect your financial health and access the best opportunities.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

