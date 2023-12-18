Advertiser Disclosure
4 Must-Have Tools To Help You Raise Your Credit Score in 2024

As the new year approaches, aiming to raise your credit score is a very worthwhile money resolution. Along with making it easier and cheaper to get future credit, your higher score could unlock easier rental approval, credit cards with better perks and even lower insurance rates.

Raising your score takes time and will require using your credit responsibly, including paying down balances, avoiding late payments and watching for credit report errors. While you’ll still need to do work, some apps and websites can help you keep a closer eye on your credit and get tips on raising your score. Here are four must-have tools to try.

1. Credit Karma

Credit Karma is a popular free choice for credit management, tax planning, budgeting and saving. Once you join, it lets you see your Equifax and TransUnion credit reports, including all your account details, and your VantageScore. The website and app report reasons for credit score changes and offer tips on both boosting your score and saving on interest. 

Taking advantage of the TransUnion credit score simulator shows the potential impact of various credit decisions. For example, you can simulate how a higher credit line, paid-off balance or removed late payments might raise your credit score. Credit Karma also gives you tools for protecting your credit so you can maintain your score.

2. Experian Boost

Experian Boost is a free service that uses certain bill and insurance payment information to potentially improve your credit score. Some examples include utilities, rent and even some popular entertainment subscription services. Note that Experian has specific requirements for these payments listed on its website.

This tool requires connecting your card and bank accounts so that Experian can detect your qualifying bill payments and show how they could help your score, potentially right away. While there’s no guarantee, Experian advertises a 13-point average increase. In addition to this service, you get identity theft scanning and monthly credit score and report updates from the bureau.

3. Capital One CreditWise

CreditWise is a credit monitoring tool that is available through your existing Capital One account and as a free standalone website and app. It uses TransUnion data to show your credit score and detailed credit report. You’ll get alerts about what may have caused recent credit score changes and be able to track your score over time.

The tool’s credit simulator is great for seeing how to raise your credit score through different actions, such as wiping out balances or making timely payments. It also highlights your current credit strengths and weaknesses, such as a short credit history, high utilization or low credit diversity. Plus, CreditWise tracks your Social Security number so you can spot identity theft risks

4. myFICO

Available through free and paid plans, the myFICO credit monitoring service gives you access to your FICO score, which is the one lenders most often consider. Depending on your plan, you may get access to just your Equifax report or reports from all three bureaus. All plans include credit score and report updates, credit score simulator tools and comprehensive credit education resources.

The paid plans — which range from $19.95 to $39.95 per month — show how your FICO score varies for different purposes, such as mortgage and credit card applications. They also provide identity theft insurance and restoration, with two of the three paid plans adding identity monitoring services.

