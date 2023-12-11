Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Annuities

Give a Gift that Gives Back For a Lifetime — To You

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
retired charitable contributions
©Shutterstock.com

While gifts to individuals are not tax deductible, those given to qualified organizations are. Additionally, such donations are a great way for taxpayers to give to a cause they believe in and receive a tax benefit in return, per the IRS. Any contributions of cash or non-cash assets received by December 31 (including two years of bunched contributions) are eligible for a 2023 tax deduction.

However, for those who want more bang for their donated buck, a charitable gift annuity can be set up to support a worthwhile cause (be it organizations like the American Red Cross, the American Cancer Society, PBS or MIT, for example) while also providing you with some tax benefit and a lifetime annual income. 

What Is a Charitable Gift Annuity (CGA)?

A charitable gift annuity (CGA) is a financial arrangement in which a donor makes a significant gift to a charitable organization and, in return, the charity agrees to make fixed payments to the donor (and, sometimes, another beneficiary) for a specified period or for the rest of their lives. They combine philanthropy with a guaranteed income stream for the donor.

How a Charitable Gift Annuity Works

The minimum contribution amount varies depending on the charity, but essentially CGAs involve a donor contributing a lump sum of money or assets (such as stocks or real estate) to a charitable organization.

In return for the donation, the charitable organization agrees to make fixed, regular payments to the donor (and a secondary beneficiary, if chosen) for the remainder of their lives or for a specified period. These payments can be made on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis.

Charitable Gift Annuity Features

One of the benefits to making a CGA is that the donor becomes eligible for an immediate charitable income tax deduction in the year they make the contribution, for a portion of the contributed amount. Additionally, a portion of the annuity payments may be tax-free or taxed at a favorable rate. The deduction amount is based on several factors, including the donor’s age, the size of the donation and the current IRS interest rates. The income payments from the annuity are fixed and do not change, providing donors with a predictable income stream.

Older donors typically receive higher annuity rates than younger donors. In fact, many charities suggest that if you at least 60 years of age, you consider a deferred charitable gift annuity (DCGA), which also provides fixed payments for life, but with payments that start on a date you choose (usually starting at least one year after the date you make the gift).

However, as USA Today notes, one thing to keep in mind is that CGAs are charitable in their intent. At the end of the annuity term (i.e., after the donor and any secondary beneficiary have passed away), the remaining assets in the annuity fund are retained by the charitable organization to support its mission.

As charitable gift annuities are subject to state regulations, it’s important to work with reputable charitable organizations and to consult with financial advisors, tax professionals and legal experts before entering into a charitable gift annuity to ensure it aligns with your financial goals and philanthropic objectives. Additionally, individuals should carefully review the terms and conditions provided by the charitable organization offering the annuity.

Charitable gift annuities are a great way to support an organization’s purpose and receive dependable cash flow for life, regardless of fluctuations in the market. In many cases, you’ll even receive payments at a rate higher than the interest you are currently receiving on your investments.

