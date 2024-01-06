Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Annuities

How Much Monthly Income Could You Get From a $100,000 Annuity?

3 min Read
By Sean Bryant
Photo of a woman calculating and paying online her income tax.
AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

When planning for your retirement, there are a lot of options available to you. One is to include an annuity. If you’re considering an annuity, you may be wondering how much monthly income you could get from a $100,000 annuity. This will depend on a few factors, including your age, the specifics of the contract, and the type of annuity you have.

Within this article, we’ll dive a little deeper into how much income you could expect on average from a $100,000 annuity.

What Is an Annuity?

An annuity is a contract between you and an insurance company where you’ll receive guaranteed income for a set period of time in exchange for monthly premiums or a lump sum investment. Annuities are generally used for retirement purposes to mitigate the risk of outliving your retirement savings.

Understanding Different Aspects of an Annuity

Before figuring out how much you can expect to receive from a $100,000 annuity, it is important to understand some aspects that make up an annuity.

Annuity Types

You can choose from a certain or life annuity when purchasing an annuity. Term certain annuities will pay a benefit amount for a certain time, such as ten years. With term certain annuities, there is no difference in payout amount for men versus women. 

Payouts will be made for the rest of your life when you have a life annuity. However, because the life expectancy for women is approximately 5.9 years longer than men, women with life annuities will receive a lower monthly payout compared to men.

Investing for Everyone

What Happens to Annuity Payments at Death

A big question that a lot of people have is what happens to annuity payments when you die. This actually depends on what type of annuity you have. Below explains each.

  • Term Certain Annuity – When you pass away, the payments will continue to be paid to your beneficiaries until the end of the term.
  • Life Annuity – Your payments will cease to continue after your death.
  • Life Annuity with Guaranteed Period – If your life annuity includes a guaranteed period, benefits will continue to be paid to your beneficiaries after your death, until the guaranteed period is over. 

Annuity Fees

The fees charged on an annuity depend on the issuing company. However, it’s typically anywhere from 1% to 3% of your account balance yearly. Most will also charge other fees, such as a 10% penalty, which is assessed if you withdraw your funds early.

Calculating The Payments on Annuities

If you’re considering an annuity, you’re probably interested in how much you can expect to receive each month during retirement. This will help you decide if the investment will be worth it for your situation. 

While it’s possible to calculate monthly payments, there is some information you’ll need to know beforehand. This includes the time you’ll receive your monthly payments and the interest rate payable on the annuity. 

To figure out how much you can expect to receive each month, you’ll want to use the following formula:

Monthly Payment = Principal x i (1+i)n / i (1 +i)n – 1

i = interest rate

n= number of payment periods

Investing for Everyone

Let’s assume your contract offers you an interest rate of 6% over a 10-year period. 

Monthly payment = $100,000 x 0.06 (1+0.06/12) 10 x 12 / (1+0.06/12)10 x 12-1 = $1,104.68

The Bottom Line

Before investing in an annuity for your retirement, it is important to research to ensure the monthly payment you’ll receive is worth the upfront investment.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

8 Ways To Invest Like Warren Buffett and Be Financially Successful in 2024

Strategy

8 Ways To Invest Like Warren Buffett and Be Financially Successful in 2024

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Unlocking Wealth, One Share at a Time: The Value of Buying Single Stocks

Stocks

Unlocking Wealth, One Share at a Time: The Value of Buying Single Stocks

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Where To Buy Real Estate in 2024: See Home Prices in the Top 20 Emerging Markets

Real Estate

Where To Buy Real Estate in 2024: See Home Prices in the Top 20 Emerging Markets

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran’s Best Real Estate Money Advice of All Time

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran's Best Real Estate Money Advice of All Time

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran: Why She Won’t Invest in Rich Kids

Strategy

Barbara Corcoran: Why She Won't Invest in Rich Kids

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

Real Estate

35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Florida Home Prices Are Rising: See How Much Prices Increased in 6 Major Metros in 2023

Real Estate

Florida Home Prices Are Rising: See How Much Prices Increased in 6 Major Metros in 2023

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market: The Pros and Cons of Buying in 2024

Real Estate

Housing Market: The Pros and Cons of Buying in 2024

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Want To Buy a Home in 2025? 11 Things You Need To Do Now

Real Estate

Want To Buy a Home in 2025? 11 Things You Need To Do Now

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Florida and 3 More East Coast States Are Attracting First-Time Homebuyers — Here’s Why

Real Estate

Florida and 3 More East Coast States Are Attracting First-Time Homebuyers -- Here's Why

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Vintage Vantage: Investing in Retro Fashion for Future Gains

Strategy

Vintage Vantage: Investing in Retro Fashion for Future Gains

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Average Cost of a House in the US vs. Canada

Real Estate

The Average Cost of a House in the US vs. Canada

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Start Investing in Palladium: The Underrated Metal That Could Make You Rich

Strategy

Start Investing in Palladium: The Underrated Metal That Could Make You Rich

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Reveals How To Invest $10,000 If You Want To Get Rich

Strategy

Warren Buffett Reveals How To Invest $10,000 If You Want To Get Rich

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Should You Do With $10,000? Here’s What Investors Say They Would Do

Strategy

What Should You Do With $10,000? Here's What Investors Say They Would Do

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through the Roof’ — But When?

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through the Roof' -- But When?

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!