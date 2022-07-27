Chipotle Launches ‘Buy the Dip’ Crypto Game With Giveaway and 1 Cent Guac

Want free crypto with a side of guac? Look no further. To celebrate National Avocado Day, Chipotle Mexican Grill launched “Buy the Dip,” a new interactive game that will achieve just that.

The game will give away more than $200,000 in free cryptocurrency as well as promo codes for 1-cent guacamole and 1-cent queso blanco through July 31, National Avocado Day, according to a press release. The game, accessible at www.chipotlebuythedip.xyz, is open until Sunday, July 31.

The struggles of the cryptocurrency market at large, which has been going through a crypto winter in the past few weeks, are not deterring Chipotle from believing in the space. The chain said that it now accepts 98 different digital currencies, including bitcoin, ethereum, avalanche, solana and dogecoin, to pay for food at Chipotle with a Flexa-enabled app, according to the release.

This is not the chain’s first foray into cryptocurrency promotions. In April 2021, Chipotle launched a cryptocurrency giveaway, the “Burritos or Bitcoin” promotion, which gave away $100,000 in bitcoin to celebrate National Burrito Day.

“We want to build the next generation of Chipotle fandom by connecting with the Web3 community,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer, said in the release. “We’re excited to bring positivity to the crypto conversation by empowering fans to ‘Buy The Dip.'”

Through July 30th, players can win:

$10,000 in bitcoin, with five winners getting $2,000 per day

$5,000 in ethereum per day, with five winners getting $1,000 each per day

$1,250 in solana per day, with five winners getting $250 each per day

$3,000 in avalanche per day with 20 winners getting $150 each per day

$3,000 in dogecoin per day, with 20 winners getting $150 each per day

On Sunday, July 31, which is National Avocado Day, players can win:

$35,000 in bitcoin, with five winner getting $5,000 each and one winner getting $10,000

$5,000 in ethereum, with five winners getting $1,000 each

$12,500 in solana, with 25 winners getting $500 each

$11,250 in avalanche, with 75 winners getting $150 each

$11,250 in dogecoin, with 75 winners getting $150 each.

