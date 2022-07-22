Advertiser Disclosure
The Week in Crypto: Digital Land Plots, NFT Rentals & More

We took a deep dive into NFTs this week, detailing how to create them, how to trade them and how to play NFT games. We also examined the digital real estate market (does it have a future or is it just a fad?) and the concept of NFT rentals in play-to-earn games.

In trending news, we looked at whether Bitcoin, Ethereum and the rest have what it takes to emerge from this crypto winter.

Check out all of that and more in The Week in Crypto.

NFTs & Games

Trending

