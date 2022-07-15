The Week in Crypto: Evolution of NFTs & More

What is the future of non-fungible tokens? Will they become more than digital art and collectibles? A couple of experts certainly think so.

One says NFTs will become like mobile apps, where creators cash in without requiring a purchase. NFTs also are expected to be at the center of the next version of the internet, referred to as Web3.

Sudhir Khatwani, crypto expert and founder of The Money Mongers, said, “The current fixation with NFTs as collectibles can be a stumbling block to the development of a thriving NFT ecosystem in the future. In my opinion, whether or not NFTs will have a boom in the future depends on whether they simply remain within the collectibles field or if they go on to become utilities.”

See more about the future of NFTs and the rest of the Week in Crypto.

