Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Crypto

The Week in Crypto: Evolution of NFTs & More

Chris Cluff

By Chris Cluff

What is the future of non-fungible tokens? Will they become more than digital art and collectibles? A couple of experts certainly think so.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

One says NFTs will become like mobile apps, where creators cash in without requiring a purchase. NFTs also are expected to be at the center of the next version of the internet, referred to as Web3.

Sudhir Khatwani, crypto expert and founder of The Money Mongers, said, “The current fixation with NFTs as collectibles can be a stumbling block to the development of a thriving NFT ecosystem in the future. In my opinion, whether or not NFTs will have a boom in the future depends on whether they simply remain within the collectibles field or if they go on to become utilities.”

CRYPTO OFFER: Buy Bitcoin and crypto instantly! Sign up for Gemini Crypto Exchange and start investing with as little as $100 today.

See more about the future of NFTs and the rest of the Week in Crypto.

Also See: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for Diversification in 2022

NFTs & Games

Trending

Trade Bitcoin and other cryptos in 3 minutes.

  • Join the crypto exchange who has had industry-leading security from day one.
  • A simple, secure way to buy and sell cryptocurrency
  • Sign up for Gemini and get $7 in ETH

Coming Up

  • NFT Games: How Easy Is It To Play?
  • How Do You Create an NFT?
  • How To Buy and Sell NFTs
  • How Do Crypto Prices Affect NFT Values?

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of July 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.