15 States Where It’s Hard To Sell a House — and How To Make It Easier

Despite low inventory across the U.S., homes aren’t necessarily flying off the lot, so to speak. At least, not in all states.

According to research by real estate company Portland OR Real Estate, which analyzed Zillow data, these are the average number of days it takes to sell your home in the following 15 states. But is there anything that can be done to help speed up a sale?

Utah

In Utah, a home sits on the market for an average of 47 days. The Beehive State has seen a dip on home values of late. The median sale price is currently $543,700 — a 3.3% decline year-over-year, according to Redfin.

West Virginia

Over in West Virginia, the median days on the market for a home listing is also 47. In this state, the average sale price of a house is $155,773 — up 3.4% in the past 12 months, according to Zillow.

Kansas

A home sits on the market for a median of 47 days in Kansas, where the average cost is $281,900, according to Redfin — up 4.1% year-over-year.

Iowa

In Iowa, the median amount of time a home is on the market is 49 days. The average Iowa home value is $211,054 right now, according to Zillow — up 6.3% over the past year.

Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, a home can be expected to remain on the market for about 49 days. The average home price is $198,936 — up 6.4% over the past year, according to Zillow.

Alabama

A home in Alabama can be expected to bake on the market for a median of 50 days. The average Alabama home value is $223,246 — up 4.6% over the past year, according to Zillow.

Montana

Over in Big Sky Country, a home can be expected to sit on the market for a median of 51 days. Right now, the average home in Montana sells for $446,602. This represents a spike of 1.1% year-over-year.

Arkansas

In Arkansas, a home sports a median 52 days on the market. The average home value in this state is $199,636 — up 4.6% year-over-year.

North Dakota

On average, a home in North Dakota stays on the market for 52 days. The median North Dakota home value is $251,062 — up 3.2% over the past year, per Zillow.

New York

In one of the most expensive states to reside (in NYC, cost of living is 80% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe). In this pricey state, a home sits on the market for an average of 54 days.

Florida

In the popular retiree state of Florida, a home sits on the market for a median 55 days. In The Sunshine State, the average Florida home value is $390,856, up 1.6% over the past year, according to Zillow.

New Mexico

In New Mexico, a home may sit on the market for an average of 55 days. Home values there are up 3.2% over the past year, with the median price of a home at $292,822, according to Zillow.

Mississippi

The median days on the market for a home in Mississippi is 58. The average Mississippi home value is $172,654 — up 2.7% over the past year, according to Zillow.

Louisiana

A home in Louisiana costs, on average, is $200,370, down 1.4% over the past year, according to Zillow. On average, a home remains on the market for 60 days.

Hawaii

In Hawaii, an extravagantly expensive location, a home is on the market for a median of 65 days. The average Hawaii home value is $837,324 — down 2.0% year-over-year, according to Zillow.

So what can buyers do to speed up the sale of their home in these states?

“Buyers may be wary of homes that have been on the market for a long time, so it is important to discuss fresh strategies with your agent before your listing gathers dust,” said a spokesperson for PortlandRealEstate.com. “It is also important to note that research shows that springtime is often the best time to list a home, with these months having the highest number of buyers looking for homes. Taking these into consideration could help boost your chance of a successful sale.”

