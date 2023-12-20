Advertiser Disclosure
5 Fastest and Most Common Ways You Can Lose Your Home

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Owning a home is often a source of pride and stability. However, certain missteps can lead to the loss of this valuable asset. Here are five common ways people can end up losing their homes:

1. Defaulting on Mortgage Payments

The Pitfall: Failing to make timely mortgage payments is the most direct path to losing your home. This often occurs due to financial hardship, job loss, or poor money management.

Financial advisors typically suggest dedicating 25% of your monthly budget to housing, but the average American spends roughly 33% of their budget on housing costs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That means that many Americans are spending more than the suggested amount, further emphasizing the impact of the persistent rise in home prices.

The Consequence: Continuous default on mortgage payments can lead to foreclosure, where the lender takes possession of the home to recover the unpaid loan amount.

2. Ignoring Property Taxes

The Pitfall: Homeowners sometimes overlook or are unable to pay their property taxes.

The Consequence: If property taxes remain unpaid, local governments can place a lien on the property, eventually leading to a tax lien sale or foreclosure.

3. Falling for Predatory Lending Practices

The Pitfall: Some homeowners fall victim to predatory lending schemes, where they’re trapped in loans with unfair terms, like extremely high-interest rates or hidden fees.

The Consequence: These unsustainable loan conditions can lead to an inability to keep up with payments, resulting in foreclosure.

4. Neglecting Home Insurance

The Pitfall: Failing to maintain adequate home insurance, or not understanding what your policy covers, can be risky.

The Consequence: In the event of natural disasters, fires, or other damages, the lack of insurance can result in significant financial loss, making it impossible to repair, rebuild, or maintain the home.

5. Home Equity Loans and HELOC Abuse

The Pitfall: Misusing home equity loans and Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) can lead to overleveraging. Some homeowners borrow excessively against their home equity for non-essential expenses.

The Consequence: Inability to repay these loans can result in debt that exceeds the home’s value, potentially leading to foreclosure if payments are not maintained.

Losing a home can be a distressing experience with long-term financial consequences. To safeguard your home, it’s crucial to manage mortgage payments responsibly, stay current on property taxes, be wary of predatory lending, maintain sufficient home insurance, and use home equity wisely. Understanding and managing these aspects can significantly reduce the risk of losing your home.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

