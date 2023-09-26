Advertiser Disclosure
7 Underrated Cities Abroad Where Your Money Has More Value

When traveling or considering a move abroad, one important factor to consider is the cost of living in your destination of choice. Some cities around the world offer surprisingly affordable living costs without skimping on the amenities, culture, and beauty that you’d desire from a place. Here are some underrated cities where your dollar will go further, allowing you to enjoy more for less.

Porto, Portugal

  • Why it’s Underrated: Despite its rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning coastal views, Porto is often overshadowed by Lisbon.
  • What Your Money Gets You: Affordable dining, housing, and local wines. Plus, enjoy the picturesque Douro River and historic architecture for free.

Georgetown, Malaysia

  • Why it’s Underrated: Known for its diversity and incredible street food, Georgetown is not as commonly visited as Kuala Lumpur.
  • What Your Money Gets You: A diverse culinary scene for pennies on the dollar and affordable housing in a city filled with British colonial architecture and multicultural flair.
Quito, Ecuador

  • Why it’s Underrated: Often overlooked for cities in neighboring countries, Quito boasts a mild climate and significant cultural heritage.
  • What Your Money Gets You: Low-cost living with vibrant markets, historic sites, and picturesque parks and mountains surrounding the city.

Valencia, Spain

  • Why it’s Underrated: Valencia, known for its futuristic architecture and rich history, stands in the shadow of Madrid and Barcelona.
  • What Your Money Gets You: Enjoy a lower cost of living, stunning beaches, and affordable local cuisine filled with fresh seafood and the birthplace of paella.

Da Nang, Vietnam

  • Why it’s Underrated: Da Nang is overshadowed by Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi but offers a unique blend of modernity and tradition.
  • What Your Money Gets You: Inexpensive street food, affordable accommodations, and beautiful beaches, all surrounded by the allure of Vietnamese culture.

Lviv, Ukraine

  • Why it’s Underrated: Lviv, with its vibrant arts scene and historic charm, is less visited than Kiev.
  • What Your Money Gets You: Savor inexpensive but delectable Ukrainian cuisine, enjoy low-cost cultural activities, and explore the quaint cobblestone streets and historic architecture.
Puebla, Mexico

  • Why it’s Underrated: Despite its rich culinary and craft traditions, Puebla is less frequented by tourists compared to cities like Cancun and Mexico City.
  • What Your Money Gets You: Affordable traditional Mexican food, colorful ceramics and textiles, and a cost of living much lower than other Mexican cities.

These underrated cities abroad offer not only a high quality of life but also the opportunity for your money to stretch much further. Enjoy rich cultural experiences, delicious food, and stunning landscapes, all while benefiting from a lower cost of living. So next time you’re planning a trip or considering a move abroad, give these cities a closer look. Your wallet will thank you.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

