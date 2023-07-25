Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

9 Key Signs That You Need to Move to Save Your Finances

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Full length rear view shot of young couple carrying cardboard box at new home.
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the cost of living continues to rise across the country, the decision to relocate for financial reasons is becoming increasingly common.

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 YearsAlso: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

It’s crucial to remember that your financial health has a significant influence on your overall quality of life. If you’re experiencing any of the following nine signs, it may be time to consider moving to protect and enhance your financial well-being.

Living Paycheck to Paycheck

If you find yourself living paycheck to paycheck with little to no room for saving or investing, this could be a red flag that your current living situation is unsustainable. By moving to a lower cost-of-living area, you might find it easier to stretch your paycheck further.

High Housing Expenses

Experts typically recommend that housing costs shouldn’t exceed 30% of your monthly income. If you’re spending much more than this on rent or mortgage payments, consider moving to an area where housing is more affordable.

Investing for Everyone

High Cost of Living

It’s not just housing costs you need to worry about. If you’re constantly struggling with day-to-day expenses, like groceries, transportation, and healthcare, you may need to look into moving to a location with a lower cost of living.

Struggling to Pay Off Debt

If your high cost of living leaves little room to pay off existing debts, relocating to a cheaper area could free up resources that you can use to reduce your debt load and improve your financial health.

Stagnant Career Opportunities

If you’re not advancing in your career or finding lucrative job opportunities in your current location, moving to a place with better job prospects could significantly improve your financial situation.

High Taxes

Some states and cities have significantly higher tax rates than others. If a large portion of your income is going towards taxes, it may be time to consider relocating to a lower-tax area.

Poor Quality of Education

If you’re paying a premium for private schools because the local public school system is subpar, moving to an area known for excellent public schools could result in substantial savings.

Investing for Everyone

Inability to Save for Retirement

Living in a high cost-of-living area can make it challenging to set aside money for retirement. If your retirement savings are suffering, you may need to consider moving to a place where you can comfortably save for your golden years.

Constant Financial Stress

Lastly, if financial worries keep you up at night, it’s a sign that something needs to change. A move to a more affordable location could alleviate this stress, providing not only financial relief but also improving your overall well-being.

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

Recognizing these signs early and taking action can save you from spiraling into financial hardship. Remember, a change in location could be just what you need to secure a financially stable future. Consider your options carefully and make the decision that best suits your financial and personal needs.

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone

This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

Real Estate 2023: To Win Over Sellers, Barbara Corcoran Suggests Buyers Follow This One Piece of Advice

Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: To Win Over Sellers, Barbara Corcoran Suggests Buyers Follow This One Piece of Advice

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Nobody is Selling and Everyone is Buying

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Nobody is Selling and Everyone is Buying

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

Real Estate

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 5 Countries To Be Rich in 10 Years

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 5 Countries To Be Rich in 10 Years

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You Live in These 10 Cities, Consider Renting Over Owning

Real Estate

If You Live in These 10 Cities, Consider Renting Over Owning

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s 6 Tips for Finding a House You Can Actually Afford

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey's 6 Tips for Finding a House You Can Actually Afford

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 10 Most Expensive Houses in the World in 2023

Real Estate

The 10 Most Expensive Houses in the World in 2023

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are 10 Cities Where Rent Prices are Decreasing Throughout the United States

Real Estate

Here Are 10 Cities Where Rent Prices are Decreasing Throughout the United States

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

40 Places That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis

Real Estate

40 Places That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 States That Could Be Heading for a Housing Crisis

Real Estate

15 States That Could Be Heading for a Housing Crisis

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: What Can We Expect for the Second Half of This Year?

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: What Can We Expect for the Second Half of This Year?

July 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can Millennials Afford To Retire If They Never Own a Home?

Real Estate

Can Millennials Afford To Retire If They Never Own a Home?

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Two-Thirds of Wealthy Americans Now Own a Second Home: Here’s Why Everyone Should Consider This Investment

Real Estate

Two-Thirds of Wealthy Americans Now Own a Second Home: Here's Why Everyone Should Consider This Investment

July 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Real Estate

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

July 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Asia? Check Out the Prices in These 6 Cities

Real Estate

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Asia? Check Out the Prices in These 6 Cities

July 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. -- 5 Are in Florida

July 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!