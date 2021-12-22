Airbnb Cracks Down on New Year’s Eve Parties

If you’re planning on renting a house to ring in 2022, you might want to check out Airbnb’s new rules.

Amid a surge in COVID cases and a fast-spreading Omicron variant, Airbnb is cracking down on what it calls “disruptive NYE parties,” and is banning one-night New Year Eve bookings in entire home listings for guests without a history of positive reviews.

While travel is coming back as vaccines continue to roll out globally, health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control, recognize that some short-term rentals may offer a safer travel experience relative to hotels, without the risk of common spaces like lobbies or dining halls, Airbnb said in a statement.

Building upon its “global party ban,” which it put in place in 2020, Airbnb rolled out new policies.

The new rules are for guests attempting to book New Year’s Eve reservations in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain and the U.K.

Airbnb said that guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

In addition, as NYE approaches, the company said it will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose a heightened risk for disruptive parties.

“For example, we will leverage and amplify our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb,” according to the statement. “We first piloted these policies and restrictions last year for NYE 2020. Approximately 243,000 guests globally encountered these defenses during booking attempts ahead of NYE 2020, and we estimate that these efforts achieved our objectives of reducing disruptive parties.”

In 2020, the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Spain and the U.K. were included in the pilot, and for NYE 2021, the company added Puerto Rico, Brazil and New Zealand.

