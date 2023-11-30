Avoid Costly Surprise Home Repairs With These Holiday Safety Tips

gilaxia / Getty Images

In 2023, over 50% of homeowners paid more than $3,000 on home repairs, according to the recent “HIPPO 2023 Homeowner Preparedness Pulse Report.” The holidays can introduce new perils to your home, including an increased risk of fire and break-ins.

U.S. fire departments responded to nearly 800 home fires caused by decorations in 2021 and another 150 caused by Christmas trees, according to the National Fire Protection Association. One-third of the home decoration fires started with candles — a figure that jumped to 46% in December.

It’s not just holiday decor that starts fires this time of year, either. Cooking fires peak on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to NFPA statistics.

Fortunately, many causes of home fires and other home damage are preventable with a little preparation, said Courtney Klosterman, Home Insights Expert at Hippo. She provided GOBankingRates readers with some tangible tips to keep your home safer and avoid costly repairs or insurance claims during the holidays.

Avoid Costly Kitchen Fires

On average, fire damage in a home costs anywhere from $1,200 for minor damage up to $72,300 for whole-home repairs that may include kitchen restoration, according to Forbes. Average repair costs run around $12,900. That’s not to mention personal injuries or even preventable deaths that can occur in a fire.

Klosterman said that clogged cooking vents can cause kitchen fires. “When you cook, especially when frying or sauteing, grease and cooking oils are released into the air as tiny particles,” she explained. “Over time, these particles can accumulate in the exhaust system, including the vents, ducts and filters. This buildup is highly flammable.”

To prevent this, clean your cooking vents, exhaust fans, ducts and filters monthly if you cook frequently. If you don’t cook at home a lot, you may be able to stretch this task out to once every three to six months, Klosterman said. If you’re entertaining for the holidays, it’s a good idea to clean greasy buildup before gatherings where you’ll be cooking.

It’s also smart to keep a fire extinguisher in your kitchen. But you don’t want to stow it in a cabinet and forget about it.

“Ensure your fire extinguisher is working by inspecting the pressure gauge, which is typically next to the handle or lever,” Klosterman said. “Confirm that the pressure needle is in the green zone, meaning the extinguisher is ready for use. If it’s in the red zone, you need to service or replace it.”

Prevent Home Fires Caused by Holiday Decor

Paying attention to safety as much as aesthetics while decorating can help prevent dangerous and costly mishaps.

“Holiday decorations such as curtains, dried foliage or paper decorations can catch fire easily if they are too close to open flames like candles or fireplaces,” Klosterman pointed out. “Pay attention to where you place decorations, ensuring they’re a safe distance from any flames or heat sources. Candles should be placed in stable holders on nonflammable surfaces, away from curtains, tablecloths and other combustible materials.”

Take Extra Care With Your Christmas Tree

Among the biggest holiday hazards, according to NFPA statistics, is your Christmas tree. Many Christmas tree fires can be prevented, however.

“Dry trees are a glaring fire hazard, especially when decorated with multiple light fixtures,” Klosterman said.

If you have a real tree, keep it well-watered. After the holidays, send your tree to the curb at the first signs of drying out. The NFPA wrote that 30% of all Christmas tree fires occur in January, when trees may be neglected or forgotten.

“Many families reuse holiday lighting fixtures every year, but wear and tear along the wiring can cause electrical sparks,” Klosterman said. “Before hanging your holiday lights, carefully examine them for frayed wires. Make sure the bulbs are intact. Discard damaged lights and replace them with new, safe ones.”

Reduce the Risk of Electrical Damage to Your Electrical System

Not all damage from holiday lights results in fire. Faulty lights can also damage your home’s electrical system, which could require a licensed electrician to fix.

However, it’s easy to avoid overloading outlets as you design your holiday display of lights, inflatables and animatronics.

“Spread out device usage and utilize surge protectors when necessary,” Klosterman said. “Double-check the manufacturer’s electric specifications for your devices and the maximum electrical output of your outlets. Most electrical outlets in homes have a maximum 15 or 20 amperage load.”

She added, “Plugging too many decorations into a single outlet or daisy-chaining multiple extension cords can overload the circuit and increase the risk of overheating, electrical fires or tripped circuit breakers.”

Where you hang your lights is another factor to consider. “Lights designed for outdoor use are constructed to withstand weather conditions, while indoor lights are not,” Klosterman warned.

Likewise, some lights designed for outside use may not meet indoor safety standards. “Not all lights are multipurpose,” Klosterman said. “Using lights in the wrong setting can compromise their safety and performance.”

Keep Your Fireplace Performing Safely

While a real fireplace can add holiday ambiance to your home, “they require regular maintenance and inspection for safety,” Klosterman said. “An annual inspection can help detect structural issues that need repair, preventing further damage to the chimney and your home.”

To prevent chimney fires, Klosterman recommended cleaning creosote, which is a residue that builds up from burning wood. You can remove new creosote yourself with cleaners used for that purpose.

“Attach [a drop cloth] to an extension rod for better reach to remove creosote along the flue liner, the heat-resistant pipe in the chimney interior. Wear goggles or a dust mask to shield against falling creosote particles,” Klosterman said.

If it’s been a while since you’ve cleaned your chimney and you have older, tar-like creosote build-up, you’ll want to contact a professional chimney sweep before using your fireplace this season.

Fireplaces can also emit sparks, which can ignite in your home. A spark guard or screen can help prevent these kinds of fires. Just make sure it covers the entire width and height of your fireplace opening, Klosterman said.

Make Your Home a Less Enticing Target to Thieves

While fire is one of the top home risks during the holiday season, burglaries also rise this time of year. “[M]any homes contain valuable gifts, and people are away at parties, gatherings or vacations,” Klosterman said. “Unsecured and inviting homes expectant of guests make an ideal burglary and theft target.”

A home security system with alarms, cameras, motion sensors and automatic locks, with 24/7 professional monitoring, can go a long way toward deterring theft. The installation of such a system may also reduce your home insurance rates, according to experts.

You might also consider upgrading your home’s locks. “Consider smart locks that allow you to remotely monitor and control access,” Klosterman suggested.

Final Note

Use the start of the holiday season as a reminder to perform home maintenance tasks such as cleaning your chimney, changing the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and inspecting fire extinguishers.

The goal is to prevent small issues from becoming big problems. That way, you can relax and enjoy the holiday season in your home.

