Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Dave Ramsey Says 2008 Housing Market Crash Won’t Happen Again: Supply and Demand ‘Won’t Allow It’

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
©Dave Ramsey

See Our Best Picks

Business leaders and analysts have been warning of a recession in 2023 for more than a year now. Those following the housing market closely have been forecasting a bubble burst similar to what happened in 2008 for just as long.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Find: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

While many experts are anticipating home prices, mortgage interest rates and rents to come down a bit, the general feeling is that the average home buyer will see little relief this year. Fortunately, the odds of a full-blown housing market meltdown in 2023 are fading, too.

To justify dwindling recession talk, many economists and investors are pointing to the resilient U.S. jobs market and impressive hiring trends that have occurred this year. In the case of a housing market crash, some analysts believe it won’t happen this year because the current market is so different from the housing market crisis that caused the Great Recession of 2007-09.

This includes bestselling author and radio and podcast host Dave Ramsey, who has long believed that comparable data and the law of supply and demand “won’t allow” a crash this year, per TheStreet.

Investing for Everyone

“This conclusion I came to is that we’re not going to see house prices crash because supply and demand just won’t allow it,” Ramsey said during his Ramsey Real Estate Reality Check last year. “There’s too many buyers chasing too few houses and that’s going to hold the market.”

Although anything is possible, Ramsey still believes that — although the present housing situation is far from ideal — the housing crash of 2008 was a once-in-a-century anomaly, as was the hot pandemic housing market, Moneywise detailed.

“I do think [the economy] is going to slow down, but that’s a far cry from 2008 that we’re going to see this huge drop that was unprecedented,” Ramsey said in July 2022. “The only time in the last hundred years or so that we’ve seen house prices go down across the board in the United States was in 2008, and there was a different set of circumstances at that time.”

Take Our Poll: What Kind of Money Advice Would You Most Trust From a Celebrity Expert Such as Warren Buffett, Mark Cuban or Suze Orman?

Investing for Everyone

Addressing the pandemic housing aberration, Ramsey said in a recent “Ramsey Show” broadcast: “That was a short period of time… when everyone sat around in their house and got fat and decided they wanted to move out of their house. There was a shortage of lumber — lumber went up three times. It’s back down, and builders are not building specs right now. They’ve slowed down and they’re adding to this shortage.”

According to a Redfin housing market review for May 2023, the median sale price for a U.S. home was $418,387, down 3.4% year-over-year (YoY). The number of homes sold declined (495,875, down 16.2% YoY) and the national average for 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased (6.4%, up 1.2 points YoY).

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Climate Change Is Shaking Up Renters and Homeowners Insurance — Here’s How To Get the Best Deal

Real Estate

Climate Change Is Shaking Up Renters and Homeowners Insurance -- Here's How To Get the Best Deal

June 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Interior Designers Reveal Their Top Dos and Don’ts of Home Renovations

Real Estate

Interior Designers Reveal Their Top Dos and Don'ts of Home Renovations

June 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is Sweat Equity and Is It Worth the Work?

Real Estate

What Is Sweat Equity and Is It Worth the Work?

June 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: People Are Moving to These 10 Sun Belt States Despite Rising Natural Disaster Risks

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: People Are Moving to These 10 Sun Belt States Despite Rising Natural Disaster Risks

June 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Arizona? Check Out the Prices in These 4 Cities

Real Estate

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Arizona? Check Out the Prices in These 4 Cities

June 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 5 Ways To Grow Your Wealth Without Buying a Home

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 5 Ways To Grow Your Wealth Without Buying a Home

June 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Most Affordable Mid-Size Cities for Homebuyers in 2023

Real Estate

10 Most Affordable Mid-Size Cities for Homebuyers in 2023

June 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Baby Boomers Can Utilize Generational Wealth To Help Millennial and Gen Z Kids Purchase Their First Homes

Real Estate

How Baby Boomers Can Utilize Generational Wealth To Help Millennial and Gen Z Kids Purchase Their First Homes

June 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

Real Estate

20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home's Value

June 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Best Suburbs for Your Wallet — and Peace of Mind

Real Estate

The Best Suburbs for Your Wallet -- and Peace of Mind

June 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Buy a New Construction Home? Here Are the Pros and Cons

Real Estate

Should You Buy a New Construction Home? Here Are the Pros and Cons

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Foreclosures Are Rising: Here’s What Experts Say It Means for the Housing Market

Real Estate

Foreclosures Are Rising: Here's What Experts Say It Means for the Housing Market

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

25 Cities Where You Can Still Buy a House for $1,750 Per Month

Real Estate

25 Cities Where You Can Still Buy a House for $1,750 Per Month

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Extra Homebuying Expenses and How To Predict What They’ll Cost

Real Estate

6 Extra Homebuying Expenses and How To Predict What They'll Cost

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 US Cities Where a $65K Household Income Buys a Home

Real Estate

10 US Cities Where a $65K Household Income Buys a Home

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!