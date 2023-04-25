Expert Explains How Housing Crisis Is Actually Good News for Economy and Lower Recession Odds

U.S. housing prices have just bottomed out, which spells good news for the economy.

According to an April 21 note from Morgan Stanley, housing prices are at the brink of bottoming, which should give the economy a soft landing, as reported by Markets Insider. The investment bank predicted a 4% decline in housing prices this year, which remains consistent with actual data. However, housing strategists at Morgan Stanley said prices are no longer falling due to a low housing supply and healthy consumer balance sheets. This means the GDP component related to residential investment could turn neutral in the third quarter.

“When asked if the housing cycle has bottomed, our short answer is yes… Affordability remains a challenge, but it is no longer getting worse and on the the margin has improved in the last three months. Supply remains near multi-decade lows, but it is no longer getting tighter,” Morgan Stanley’s chief economist, Ellen Zenter, wrote.

Morgan Stanley also said if the housing market is bottoming, the economy could avoid a hard landing — perhaps dodging recession. During a recession, home prices typically fall, per Forbes. This happened in four of the five major recessions between 1980 and 2008.

But not everyone agrees.

Moody’s Analytics expected home prices, as measured by the Moody’s Analytics Repeat Sales House Price Index, to decline 4.2% in 98% of major markets between December 2022 and December 2023, Fortune indicated. By the time prices bottom, Moody’s expected housing prices to be 10% below levels seen in June 2022.

A separate Fortune report pointed out that not every market is protected even if prices bottomed out more broadly. For example, zoomtowns like Austin and Boise could be vulnerable to significant corrections in the second half of 2023 if rates stay elevated and the inventory begins to recover.

