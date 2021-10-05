Homeownership Becoming Increasingly Unattainable as Price Growth Continues To Break Records Monthly
Record growth in home prices is keeping homeownership out of reach for many Americans, despite low interest rates. According to the most recent S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller index, there was a record high 19.7% annual home price gain in July, up from 18.7% in June and 16.9% in May.
“July 2021 is the fourth consecutive month in which the growth rate of housing prices set a record, said Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P DJI. ” The last several months have been extraordinary not only in the level of price gains, but in the consistency of gains across the country.”
To cover mortgage payments on a median-sized home, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta estimates that the average American household would need 32.1% of its income to cover mortgage payments, the Wall Street Journal reported. This is the most since November 2008.
WSJ also noted that a decline in affordability will have the biggest impact on first-time homebuyers, who may have to make larger monthly mortgage payments, buy a less desirable home or back out of the market altogether.
“Any affordability that mortgage rates lended has pretty much been erased at this point,” Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at real-estate brokerage Redfin told WSJ.
Pricier homes are making it difficult for buyers to compete. Only 29% of Americans surveyed by the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers in September answered that now is a good time to buy a home, as previously reported by GOBankingRates. This is the smallest share since 1982 — which was nearly 40 years ago.
More From GOBankingRates
Last updated: October 5, 2021