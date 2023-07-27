Advertiser Disclosure
Housing Market 2023: Here’s How the Fed Froze Home Prices For an Entire Year

By Vance Cariaga
A recurring theme in the U.S. housing market is that home prices are due to go down (and stay down) after hitting record highs in recent years. That theory has been making the rounds for at least a year, but so far it hasn’t happened to any significant degree. Data indicates that prices are about the same now as they were a year ago — and Federal Reserve policies could be the reason.

U.S. home prices declined only 0.5% between May 2022 and May 2023, Fortune reported, citing data from Case-Shiller. Meanwhile, the latest data from Zillow indicated that the average U.S. home value was $348,853 as of July 28, 2023, up 1.2% from the prior year.

Those numbers clearly show that home prices have not budged much over the past year, despite a series of interest rate hikes that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said would serve as a “reset” for home buyers. Instead, the central bank’s policies “successfully froze” U.S. home prices for one year, Fortune declared.

“When I say reset, I’m not looking at a particular specific set of data,” Powell told the media last fall. “What I’m really saying is that we’ve had a time of a red-hot housing market all over the country, where famously houses were selling to the first buyer at 10% above the ask even before seeing the house.”

That dynamic led to a “big imbalance” between supply and demand, Powell added. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals.”

But whatever deceleration that surfaced last year has not proven sustainable. As Fortune noted, even though the Case-Shiller index shows home prices declining 0.5% year-over-year, they are on the rise again on a month-over-month basis. Prices rose 1.2% between April 2023 and May 2023, following a 1.3% gain between March 2023 and April 2023.

Part of the recent boost in prices is likely tied to seasonal demand, according to economist Robert Shiller. Prices tend to go up during the spring as more house hunters enter the market.

For home buyers, there have been some positive trends. The average price of houses sold in the United States was $495,100 during the 2023 second quarter, according to research from the St. Louis Fed. That was down from $505,300 during the first quarter and well below the peak of $552,600 during the fourth quarter of 2022.

