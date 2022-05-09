Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Housing Trends: Homeownership Is Growing Among Asian-Americans but Still Lags Other Groups, Study Finds

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Mature Asian Couple At Home Using Laptop To Organise Household Bills And Finances.
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

On average, Asian Americans have higher educational attainment and household income than any other racial and ethnic group in the United States. But they still lag behind white Americans in terms of homeownership, according to a new study from Realtor.com.

See: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away
Find: 10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

The study, released in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, found that homeownership rates for Asian Americans grew to 61.2% during the 2021 fourth quarter from 59.5% the previous year — an impressive gain, considering that all other racial/ethnic groups saw homeownership rates decline over the same period.

Even so, homeownership among Asian Americans still lags well behind the 74.4% rate for white Americans and the overall national rate of 65.5%.

Realtor.com, citing data from The National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development, said that part of the gap can be attributed to language barriers in the buying process. Another challenge is the prevalence of multigenerational living among Asian American households, which requires them to spend more money on housing than other groups.

A separate report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that Asian American borrowers typically live in comparatively expensive metro areas, resulting in higher average loan amounts than their peers.

Building Wealth

“Because AAPI buyers tend to live in high-cost housing markets, the bar for becoming a homeowner is raised, often requiring a larger down payment, higher income and greater borrowing,” Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale told GOBankingRates in an email.

Explore: 6 Alternative Investments to Consider for 2022

Historically low mortgage rates in recent years likely accounted for rising home homeownership among Asian Americans in 2021. But with mortgage rates moving higher in 2022, many AAPI families might be priced out again.

Within the Asian American population, the rate of homebuying is highest for millennials, the youngest generation studied, and lowest for the silent generation, the oldest generation studied, according to Realtor.com. Generation X ranked second in the homebuying rate among Asian Americans, followed by baby boomers in third place.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit older generations of Asian American buyers hardest, while the buying patterns of millennials were less impacted. This is largely because the timing of the pandemic coincided with peak home-buying years for millennials.

Among millennials, Asian Americans tracked fairly closely to other racial/ethnic groups in their rate of homebuying during the pandemic as compared to pre-pandemic.

The Realtor.com study also found that recent homebuying rates are higher for Asian American women than Asian American men.

Building Wealth

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.