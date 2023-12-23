Advertiser Disclosure
In Less Than a Decade You’ll Be Able to Afford a Home in These Florida Zip Codes

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Lakeland, Florida, USA downown cityscape at city hall during dusk.
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida, known for its sunny beaches and vibrant culture, is not just a dream destination for tourists but also a sought-after place for some homeowners. However, the high cost of living and real estate prices in many areas have often made it challenging for average earners to buy a home here.

However, the tides are changing. In less than a decade, several zip codes in Florida are expected to become more affordable for homebuyers. Here are Florida ZIP codes to explore.

Jacksonville Area (32210, 32218, 32225)

Currently, Jacksonville is one of the more affordable cities in Florida. In the coming years, these ZIP codes are projected to see a steady rise in property value yet remain accessible to the average buyer. The city’s continuous economic growth, combined with a strong job market, makes it an ideal place for those looking to invest in a home without breaking the bank.

Tampa Bay Area (33604, 33614, 33617)

The Tampa Bay area is known for its rich culture and bustling city life. Recent developments and an increase in job opportunities are expected to attract more people to the area. However, despite this growth, certain ZIP codes in Tampa Bay are predicted to remain affordable due to a rise in housing developments and city-planning initiatives aimed at keeping living costs manageable.

Orlando (32822, 32825, 32828)

Orlando, famous for its theme parks and entertainment options, is also home to a booming tech industry. The influx of tech companies and startups is boosting the local economy, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for housing. However, thanks to city planning and new housing developments, certain areas in Orlando are anticipated to stay within an affordable range for homebuyers.

Gainesville (32601, 32607, 32608)

As a college town, Gainesville is already an affordable location. The presence of the University of Florida has historically kept housing prices in check. In the next decade, Gainesville is expected to expand its affordable housing options, making it a viable option for graduates looking to settle and families seeking a community-oriented environment.

Pensacola (32503, 32504, 32514)

Known for its military bases and waterfront, Pensacola has always been a hidden gem in terms of real estate. With plans to develop more residential areas and boost local businesses, these ZIP codes in Pensacola are predicted to become even more attractive to potential homeowners, offering a balance of affordability and quality of life.

Lakeland (33801, 33803, 33805)

Positioned between Tampa and Orlando, Lakeland offers the advantage of being close to major cities without the associated high cost of living. The city’s commitment to developing affordable housing and its growing economy make it an increasingly attractive option for homebuyers.

The Takeaway

These areas show promising signs of becoming more accessible to the average homebuyer in Florida. The combination of economic growth, city planning, and development initiatives is paving the way for more people to own their dream homes in the Sunshine State.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

