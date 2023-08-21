Increase Your Home’s Value by $6,000 With One Cheap Fix, According to Zillow

Thinking of selling your home? The color of your front door could be the key to attracting potential buyers and getting a better offer. A recent Zillow study found that a front door painted in certain colors can increase the value of a home by up to $6,000.

We’ll delve into the details and discuss which colors can boost your home’s value, which ones to avoid, and why this seemingly insignificant detail can make a significant difference in the price your home fetches on the market.

The Power of the Front Door

The front door is the first thing potential buyers see when they visit your property. It sets the tone for the entire house and can significantly influence a buyer’s perception of your home. A well-maintained, appealing front door can create a positive first impression, while a poorly maintained or unattractive door can do the opposite. It costs anywhere from $80 to $300 to paint an exterior door, according to Angi research.

The Zillow Study: Colors that Boost Home Value

The Zillow study surveyed actual and potential homebuyers to assess their reactions to different door colors. They found that certain colors could significantly impact the potential offer price and the likelihood of a buyer making an offer.

The Highest Potential Offer: Black

A black front door was associated with the highest potential offer price. On average, buyers were willing to pay as much as $6,449 more for a home with a black front door. However, this color was more polarizing, with some buyers finding it imposing. If you’re willing to gamble on a potential higher return, black could be the way to go.

The Top Performer: Slate Blue-Gray

The color that received the highest overall scores in the Zillow study was slate blue-gray. Homes with a front door painted in this soft, chalky light blue color were more likely to attract potential buyers. On average, buyers were willing to offer an estimated $1,537 more for a home with a slate blue-gray door.

Paint Colors to Avoid

The Zillow study also identified certain colors that could negatively impact a home’s sale price. The survey results prove it’s best to stick to paint colors that appeal to a wide audience instead of choosing colors just because you like them.

The Lowest Potential Offer: Pale Pink

A pale pink front door was associated with the lowest potential offer price. The study participants described homes with a pale pink front door as “shabby looking,” and on average, they would be willing to pay $6,516 less for such homes.

The Lowest Overall Score: Cement Gray

Cement gray front doors received the lowest overall score in the Zillow study. This color was associated with the lowest purchase intention, with buyers offering, on average, $1,236 less for a home with a door of this color.

Why Front Door Color Matters

The color of a front door can significantly impact a home’s perceived value. It’s not just about aesthetics; it’s also about the psychological impact the color can have on potential buyers. Certain colors can evoke certain feelings or associations that can influence a buyer’s perception of a home.

Other Factors to Consider

While the color of your front door can make a difference, it’s only one of many factors that can influence your home’s value. Other factors, such as the overall state of the property, its location, and the current market conditions, can also play a significant role.

If you’re planning to sell your home, it might be worth considering a fresh coat of paint for your front door. Choosing the right color could not only help your home stand out in a crowded market but also potentially add thousands to your home’s sale price.

