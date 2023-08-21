Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Increase Your Home’s Value by $6,000 With One Cheap Fix, According to Zillow

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
sold house with blurred family on background.
LightFieldStudios / iStock.com

Thinking of selling your home? The color of your front door could be the key to attracting potential buyers and getting a better offer. A recent Zillow study found that a front door painted in certain colors can increase the value of a home by up to $6,000.

We’ll delve into the details and discuss which colors can boost your home’s value, which ones to avoid, and why this seemingly insignificant detail can make a significant difference in the price your home fetches on the market.

The Power of the Front Door

The front door is the first thing potential buyers see when they visit your property. It sets the tone for the entire house and can significantly influence a buyer’s perception of your home. A well-maintained, appealing front door can create a positive first impression, while a poorly maintained or unattractive door can do the opposite. It costs anywhere from $80 to $300 to paint an exterior door, according to Angi research.

The Zillow Study: Colors that Boost Home Value

The Zillow study surveyed actual and potential homebuyers to assess their reactions to different door colors. They found that certain colors could significantly impact the potential offer price and the likelihood of a buyer making an offer.

Investing for Everyone

The Highest Potential Offer: Black

A black front door was associated with the highest potential offer price. On average, buyers were willing to pay as much as $6,449 more for a home with a black front door. However, this color was more polarizing, with some buyers finding it imposing. If you’re willing to gamble on a potential higher return, black could be the way to go.

The Top Performer: Slate Blue-Gray

The color that received the highest overall scores in the Zillow study was slate blue-gray. Homes with a front door painted in this soft, chalky light blue color were more likely to attract potential buyers. On average, buyers were willing to offer an estimated $1,537 more for a home with a slate blue-gray door.

Paint Colors to Avoid

The Zillow study also identified certain colors that could negatively impact a home’s sale price. The survey results prove it’s best to stick to paint colors that appeal to a wide audience instead of choosing colors just because you like them.

The Lowest Potential Offer: Pale Pink

A pale pink front door was associated with the lowest potential offer price. The study participants described homes with a pale pink front door as “shabby looking,” and on average, they would be willing to pay $6,516 less for such homes.

Investing for Everyone

The Lowest Overall Score: Cement Gray

Cement gray front doors received the lowest overall score in the Zillow study. This color was associated with the lowest purchase intention, with buyers offering, on average, $1,236 less for a home with a door of this color.

Why Front Door Color Matters

The color of a front door can significantly impact a home’s perceived value. It’s not just about aesthetics; it’s also about the psychological impact the color can have on potential buyers. Certain colors can evoke certain feelings or associations that can influence a buyer’s perception of a home.

Other Factors to Consider

While the color of your front door can make a difference, it’s only one of many factors that can influence your home’s value. Other factors, such as the overall state of the property, its location, and the current market conditions, can also play a significant role.

If you’re planning to sell your home, it might be worth considering a fresh coat of paint for your front door. Choosing the right color could not only help your home stand out in a crowded market but also potentially add thousands to your home’s sale price.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Bought a Fixer-Upper? Prioritize These 5 Renovations To Maximize Your Home’s Value Quickly

Real Estate

Bought a Fixer-Upper? Prioritize These 5 Renovations To Maximize Your Home's Value Quickly

August 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: How To Choose the Best Offer in a Bidding War for Your House

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: How To Choose the Best Offer in a Bidding War for Your House

August 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Mortgage Rates Hit Highest Levels In Two Decades — 4 Things This Means For Homebuyers

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Mortgage Rates Hit Highest Levels In Two Decades -- 4 Things This Means For Homebuyers

August 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

Real Estate

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

August 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Investing Guru David Greene: Here’s Where You Should Be Buying Property for Long-Term Wealth

Real Estate

Real Estate Investing Guru David Greene: Here's Where You Should Be Buying Property for Long-Term Wealth

August 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

August 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Biggest Real Estate Mistakes That Are Making Other People Rich

Real Estate

8 Biggest Real Estate Mistakes That Are Making Other People Rich

August 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Foreclosures Are Rising: Here’s What Experts Say It Means for the Housing Market

Real Estate

Foreclosures Are Rising: Here's What Experts Say It Means for the Housing Market

August 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

‘Rich Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki: ‘I Don’t Have a Paycheck; That’s Why I’m Rich’

Real Estate

'Rich Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki: 'I Don't Have a Paycheck; That's Why I'm Rich'

August 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

August 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Cities Becoming Popular With Millennials: Are They Right for You?

Real Estate

5 Cities Becoming Popular With Millennials: Are They Right for You?

August 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Most Expensive States To Own a Home in 2023

Real Estate

5 Most Expensive States To Own a Home in 2023

August 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Real Estate

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

August 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Mansions on a Discount — Price Cuts Shake Up Luxury Real Estate Market

Real Estate

Mansions on a Discount -- Price Cuts Shake Up Luxury Real Estate Market

August 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

See the Salary You Need To Afford a Starter Home — It’s Up 13% From Last Year

Real Estate

See the Salary You Need To Afford a Starter Home -- It's Up 13% From Last Year

August 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Real Estate

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

August 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!