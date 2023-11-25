Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Ramsey Host George Kamel: Why Buying a House Might Not Be Right for You

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
New house
Dillon Kydd / Unsplash

In the current financial climate, the debate between renting and buying a home has become more relevant than ever. Financial expert George Kamel weighs in on this topic, offering insights into why buying a house might not be the right choice for everyone. Contrary to popular belief, renting isn’t always a waste of money. In certain situations, it can be a smarter financial move.

The Renting Reality: Not Always a Waste

During an episode of his show, Kamel debunks the myth that renting is merely throwing money away. He points out that, like any significant financial decision, the choice to rent or buy depends on your personal circumstances. For example, if you’re dealing with consumer debt or lack a substantial down payment, buying a house isn’t advisable.

Crunching the Numbers: Rent vs. Buy

Understanding the true cost of renting versus buying is crucial. Kamel advises calculating all associated costs, including hidden fees like parking, pet fees, and utilities. For example, he cites a two-bedroom apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, costing around $1,956 per month with all added fees. In comparison, a $300,000 house with a 15-year mortgage might have a monthly cost of around $3,000 including utilities, taxes, and insurance.

Buying a House: Pros and Cons

Pros

There are some pros to buying a house. Here are some of the advantages:

  • Appreciation potential. Houses often increase in value over time.
  • Tax Advantages. Certain homeownership costs are tax-deductible.
  • Renovation freedom: Owners have the liberty to modify their homes.
Investing for Everyone

Cons

There are also cons to buying a house. Here are some of the disadvantages:

  • Relocation difficulty. Selling or renting out a house can be challenging.
  • Increased expenses. Homeownership comes with additional costs like insurance, taxes, and maintenance.
  • Maintenance responsibility. Homeowners must handle all repairs and upkeep.

Renting a House: Pros and Cons

Pros

Here are some of the advantages of renting a house:

  • Ease of moving. Leases are easier to exit than mortgages.
  • Lower short-term costs. Renters often pay less in insurance and maintenance.
  • Maintenance free. Repairs and upkeep are the landlord’s responsibility.

Cons

There are pros to renting, but there are also some cons. Here are some of the disadvantages:

  • Rising rent costs. Rent tends to increase over time.
  • Lack of financial benefits. Renters miss out on equity building and tax deductions.
  • Limited renovation options. Renters can’t make significant changes to their living space

Location Considerations

Location plays a significant role in the decision to rent or buy. In some areas, renting might be more affordable than buying, especially in expensive cities or neighborhoods with high property values.

The Takeaway

It’s best to buy a house when you’re financially ready. Renting is a viable option for those still working on their finances. Kamel emphasizes the importance of ensuring that your principal, interest, taxes, and insurance (PITI) don’t exceed 25% of your take-home pay on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage.

The decision to rent or buy depends on individual circumstances, financial readiness, and long-term goals. Both options have their pros and cons, and it’s essential to make an informed decision based on thorough research and your financial health.

Investing for Everyone

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

Real Estate

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Luxury Real Estate Agent: These Are the 5 Home Features That Turn Buyers Off

Real Estate

I'm a Luxury Real Estate Agent: These Are the 5 Home Features That Turn Buyers Off

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The No. 1 Reason Your Dream Home Keeps Slipping Through Your Fingers

Real Estate

The No. 1 Reason Your Dream Home Keeps Slipping Through Your Fingers

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: House Prices ‘Aren’t Going To Go Anywhere but Up’ — His Homebuying Advice

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: House Prices 'Aren't Going To Go Anywhere but Up' -- His Homebuying Advice

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Homebuyers Are Leaving Austin: 3 Cities They’re Moving To Instead

Real Estate

Homebuyers Are Leaving Austin: 3 Cities They're Moving To Instead

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 International Vacation Destinations To Avoid Buying Property

Real Estate

4 International Vacation Destinations To Avoid Buying Property

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 10 Small Towns Where You Should Buy Vacation Property

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 10 Small Towns Where You Should Buy Vacation Property

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement 2023: Should Older Americans Rent Instead of Paying a Mortgage?

Real Estate

Retirement 2023: Should Older Americans Rent Instead of Paying a Mortgage?

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 4 Predictions for Winter, According to Experts

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 4 Predictions for Winter, According to Experts

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

Real Estate

35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents: Buy Real Estate in These 5 Small Towns To Be Rich in 10 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents: Buy Real Estate in These 5 Small Towns To Be Rich in 10 Years

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 9 Ways People Increase the Value of Their Home in Less Than a Year

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: 9 Ways People Increase the Value of Their Home in Less Than a Year

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Real Estate

5 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

27 Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value

Real Estate

27 Craziest Things That Kill Your Home's Value

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: This Hidden Mortgage Perk Could Be Worth More Than $100,000

Real Estate

Real Estate: This Hidden Mortgage Perk Could Be Worth More Than $100,000

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!