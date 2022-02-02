Advertiser Disclosure
Rent is Going Up Almost Everywhere — Here Are 10 Cities Where it’s Going Down

By Vance Cariaga

A for rent sign in the window of a House.
LongHa2006 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Renters in the United States had a rough go of it in 2021, with rental prices rising in double-digits in much of the country and the Supreme Court blocking a moratorium on evictions that was enacted during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rental rates in some urban areas headed the other way, declining in 2021 despite the national trend.

Those lower rents occurred in some of the nation’s biggest cities, too — including Atlanta and Philadelphia — according to a new report from Rent.com. Most of the cities are located in the South and Midwest, though a couple in the Northeast and West also appear on the list.

The Rent.com report, released on Friday, found that the average national rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased 22% over the last year, while the rent for a two-bedroom apartment climbed 18%.

Those figures are close to what other industry sources have found. A new report from Redfin found that the average monthly listed rents in the U.S. rose 14.1% year over year to $1,877 in December. That was the largest annual gain since at least February 2019, when Redfin started tracking rental data.

If you are hunting for a market where rents are going down instead of up — and have the ability to move, perhaps because of a remote working arrangement — here are 10 cities listed by Rent.com where average rents declined over the past year:

Toledo, Ohio

  • 1-BR rent price YoY change: -23.03%
  • 2-BR rent price YoY change: -0.45%

Huntsville, Alabama

  • 1-BR rent price YoY change: -18.5%
  • 2-BR rent price YoY change: -5.01%

Kansas City, Missouri

  • 1-BR rent price YoY change: -11.76%
  • 2-BR rent price YoY change: -8.74%

Lincoln, Nebraska

  • 1-BR rent price YoY change: -11.54%
  • 2-BR rent price YoY change: -18.43%

Indianapolis, Indiana

  • 1-BR rent price YoY change: -9.03%
  • 2-BR rent price YoY change: -3.28%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • 1-BR rent price YoY change: -7.71%
  • 2-BR rent price YoY change: -22.47%

Atlanta, Georgia

  • 1-BR rent price YoY change: -6.99%
  • 2-BR rent price YoY change: -2.42%

Durham, North Carolina

  • 1-BR rent price YoY change: -3.30%
  • 2-BR rent price YoY change: -12.81%

Saint Paul, Minnesota

  • 1-BR rent price YoY change: -1.77%
  • 2-BR rent price YoY change: -3.23%

Tacoma, Washington

  • 1-BR rent price YoY change: -1.59%
  • 2-BR rent price YoY change: -2.43%
