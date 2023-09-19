Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Sell Your Home or Lose Your Job? Americans Could Take Real Estate Losses Of $100,000 Trying to Relocate

4 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
House is Sold! stock photo
ajcasanova / iStock.com

In an already difficult housing market, return-to-work policies, which are increasingly being enforced across the country are also taking a toll on Americans. 

Indeed, a whopping 10% of home sellers are moving because they’re being called back to the office, according to a Redfin survey

“Return-to-office mandates are forcing some people to choose between selling their home at a loss or losing their job,” according to Redfin. 

Redfin added that while returning to the office wasn’t the most common reason respondents listed for moving, the response rate is notable because back-to-office mandates are an emerging cause of relocation.

What’s more worrisome is that some of these sellers could take real estate losses of $100,000 trying to relocate, Refdin added. 

Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com said, roughly a quarter of recent purchasers did not know what their long term working situation would be, and at that time, 8% noted that they would sell their home if they needed to go back to the office full time. 

“Our data suggests that some homebuyers bought homes during the pandemic recognizing that they might need to sell them in the event of a requirement to return to work,” she continues, “Interestingly, nearly three times as many respondents indicated that they would just find a new job rather than sell their house.”

According to Hale, in an environment where unemployment is low, job switchers may still be able to act on those intentions, but with remote work becoming less common in the post-pandemic era, it’s also possible that some homeowners who thought they would just change jobs to stay remote might have to shift their plans, either accepting a longer commute or choosing to move. 

“In short, there is the potential that more homeowners will need to make adjustments for life back in the office that would include selling and moving,” she said. 

Other experts echoed the sentiment, including Joe Camberato, CEO, NationalBusinessCapital.com, who noted that this trend will pick up speed, citing the post-COVID landscape, which “presents its own set of challenges.”

“We experienced a rapid bounce-back, but now as companies face various challenges or miss their projections, many will revert to the basics: bringing their teams back to the office and refocusing their efforts,” he said. 

What can sellers do to mitigate losses?

In terms of what sellers can do to mitigate the losses, one option to consider is renting your home instead of selling it at a loss, said Camberato, adding that as rental prices are on the rise, you might be able to turn a profit by renting it out. 

“This way, you can build equity, pay down your mortgage, and potentially wait for a better market to sell in the future at a profit,” he said. “Beyond that, if you have a lease in place for the property you’re renting out, most banks typically exclude that from your debt-to-income ratio, which could allow you to buy another home now or rent while waiting for the market to cool down before making a purchase.”

Not all markets will fare the same

Finally, some experts argue that as more than half of the growth in remote work during the pandemic has receded, it would be surprising if the percentage of home sales driven by return-to-work policies continued to grow significantly.

“That said, it could be a bigger factor in high-amenity markets that saw rapid demand growth during the pandemic, like Portland, Maine, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Missoula, Mont., and Logan, Utah, to name a few,” said Jason Soren, PhD, with American Institute for Economic Research. “Potential sellers should assess local market trends before deciding whether to sell now or wait,” he added.

