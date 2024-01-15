Advertiser Disclosure
Study: Consumers Are Optimistic About Mortgage Rates

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Recent data from the Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index reveals a noticeable uptick in consumer optimism regarding mortgage rates. In December, the HPSI rose by 2.9 points, reaching 67.2, primarily driven by a significant increase in the proportion of consumers who anticipate a decrease in mortgage rates over the next 12 months. A record 31% of consumers now expect a drop in mortgage rates, equaled by the proportion expecting a rise, while 36% foresee rates remaining stable.

Homebuying Sentiment: A Slight Improvement

Despite a pessimistic view of homebuying conditions, there’s a slight improvement in consumer sentiment. Now, 17% of consumers believe it’s a favorable time to purchase a home, a modest increase from the previous month’s survey low of 14%, according to the Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiments Index. This change indicates a gradual shift in consumer perception, albeit remaining cautious.

Insights from Fannie Mae’s Expert

Mark Palim, vice president and deputy chief economist at Fannie Mae, highlights the dramatic rise in mortgage rate optimism. This shift is attributed to the recent bond market rally and a noticeable reduction in 30-year mortgage rates from their peak. Palim notes the disparity in optimism between homeowners and renters, with homeowners showing a more optimistic outlook than ever before.

Palim also suggests optimism might signal an expectation of easing home affordability challenges in 2024. However, he cautions that even with potential mortgage rate reductions, affordability issues may persist due to high home prices, particularly affecting first-time buyers.

Analysis of the HPSI Components

There was a slight increase in the number of respondents who consider it a good time to buy a home, rising from 14% to 17%. Conversely, the sentiment on selling slightly declined, with a reduction in the percentage of respondents who believe it’s a good time to sell.

Expectations for Home Prices and Mortgage Rates

Home prices. Expectations for rising home prices slightly declined, while the proportion of consumers expecting stable prices increased.

Mortgage rates. There was a notable surge in the percentage of respondents expecting mortgage rates to decrease, marking a significant shift in expectations.

Economic and Income Considerations

Job Security. There’s a marginal increase in job loss concerns among consumers. The proportion expressing no worry about job loss in the upcoming year dropped from 76% to 75%. There was also a slight rise in the number of respondents expressing concern about potential job loss, moving from 23% to 24%. This change led to a 3% percent decrease in the overall share of respondents who feel secure about their job stability on a month-over-month basis.

Household Income. The percentage of respondents reporting a significant increase in household income over the past year showed a slight uptick.

Bottom Line

The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index offers valuable insights into consumer attitudes toward the housing market. The recent increase in optimism about declining mortgage rates suggests potential changes in the housing market dynamics in the near future. However, this optimism is tempered by ongoing concerns about affordability and economic stability.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

