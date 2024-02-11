5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

As the real estate market constantly evolves, certain types of homes are more likely to decrease in value in 2024. This trend can be influenced by various factors such as economic conditions, shifts in buyer preferences, and changes in environmental policy.

Understanding these dynamics is crucial for homeowners, investors, and potential buyers alike. Here are five types of homes that are likely to see a decline in their market value in the coming year.

Homes in Climate-Vulnerable Areas

Homes located in regions prone to climate-related disasters, such as coastal areas susceptible to hurricanes, flood zones, and regions at high risk of wildfires, could see a significant drop in value.

The increasing frequency and severity of climate-related disasters have heightened awareness and caution among buyers. Insurance costs in these areas are skyrocketing, and in some cases, insurance companies are withdrawing coverage altogether. This makes homes in these regions less attractive to buyers, leading to a decrease in demand and, consequently, a fall in property values.

Outdated Single-Family Homes

Single-family homes that have not been updated or renovated in decades don’t hold as much appeal to buyers. Today’s homebuyers are looking for modern amenities, energy-efficient systems, and homes that require minimal renovation. Properties that are outdated, with old heating systems, poor insulation, outdated kitchens, and bathrooms, or that lack smart home technology, are becoming increasingly difficult to sell at premium prices.

As buyer preferences continue to evolve towards modern, sustainable, and tech-friendly homes, the gap in value between updated and outdated homes is expected to widen.

Luxury Urban Condos

The pandemic shifted many people’s preferences away from dense urban living to more spacious suburban or rural homes. This trend may continue into 2024, affecting the value of luxury urban condos. High-end condos in city centers, which once commanded premium prices for their location and amenities, are facing decreased demand.

As remote work becomes more normalized, people are prioritizing space and comfort over proximity to urban job centers. Additionally, the high maintenance fees associated with luxury condos are becoming a deterrent for buyers, leading to a decrease in these properties’ values.

Homes Near Polluting Industries

Properties located near polluting industries, such as factories, refineries, or heavily trafficked highways, are expected to see a decline in value. Increasing awareness and concern over environmental health and air quality are influencing buyer preferences.

Homes in these areas are often subject to poor air quality, noise pollution, and other environmental hazards, making them less desirable. As the market shifts towards healthier living environments, these homes are expected to decrease in attractiveness and value.

Oversized Properties in Declining Neighborhoods

Oversized properties, particularly those in neighborhoods experiencing economic decline or with diminishing local amenities, are projected to decrease in value. These homes often come with high maintenance costs and property taxes, which can be a significant burden without the corresponding lifestyle or community benefits.

As smaller homes and communities with strong local amenities and economies become more popular, the demand for large properties in declining areas is expected to wane, leading to a drop in their market value.

Why These Homes May Decrease in Value

Several factors contribute to the predicted decline in value of these home types. Economic uncertainties, changing buyer preferences towards sustainability and modern amenities, and the impact of climate change are primary drivers. Furthermore, the shift towards remote work is altering the traditional demand for properties in urban centers. The real estate market is highly responsive to these trends, and homes that do not align with the emerging preferences or face increased risks are likely to see a decrease in value.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

