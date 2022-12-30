10 Least Affordable Down Payment Cities in the US — and 10 Much Cheaper Options

Melpomenem / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buying a home — likely the biggest purchase you will ever make — is a huge commitment that can be thrilling and distressing in equal measure.

As we close out an economically difficult 2022, the housing market has shifted from a rough inflation situation to a deflation cycle. Corrected by the Federal Reserve’s persistent interest rate hikes, U.S. home prices have declined for four consecutive months, per Fortune.

But house prices and mortgage rates are still high and the years prospective homebuyers have to wait to save enough for a down payment is rising every year.

SmartAsset’s annual “Years of Work Needed to Afford a Down Payment” report has once again broken down how long it will take first-time homebuyers to save for the standard 20% down payment in the 50 largest cities in the U.S. Assuming a 20% wage save every year, SmartAsset used 2021 median home values and median household income to rank the cities where it takes the longest to collect a down payment.

Because many Americans opt for paying down less than the recommended 20% on houses (despite the threat of having to pay mortgage insurance premiums), the study has provided the period of time required to work to afford a 12% down payment as well. Take a look.

Here’s where it takes the longest for an average household to save for a down payment:

1. Los Angeles, California

Median home value: $812,800

Median household income: $70,372

Years of work to afford 12% down: 6.93

Years of work to afford 20% down: 11.55

2. San Francisco, California

Median home value: $1,306,400

Median household income: $121,826

Years of work to afford 12% down: 6.43

Years of work to afford 20% down: 10.72

3. Oakland, California

Median home value: $848,600

Median household income: $82,236

Years of work to afford 12% down: 6.19

Years of work to afford 20% down: 10.32

4. New York City, New York

Median home value: $685,700

Median household income: $67,997

Years of work to afford 12% down: 6.05

Years of work to afford 20% down: 10.08

5. Long Beach, California

Median home value: $693,600

Median household income: $73,905

Years of work to afford 12% down: 5.63

Years of work to afford 20% down: 9.39

6. San Jose, California

Median home value: $1,119,500

Median household income: $126,377

Years of work to afford 12% down: 5.32

Years of work to afford 20% down: 8.86

7. Miami, Florida

Median home value: $411,300

Median household income: $48,789

Years of work to afford 12% down: 5.06

Years of work to afford 20% down: 8.43

8. Boston, Massachusetts

Median home value: $659,700

Median household income: $79,283

Years of work to afford 12% down: 4.99

Years of work to afford 20% down: 8.32

9. San Diego, California

Median home value: $768,800

Median household income: $93,042

Years of work to afford 12% down: 4.96

Years of work to afford 20% down: 8.26

10. Seattle, Washington

Median home value: $848,100

Median household income: $110,781

Years of work to afford 12% down: 4.59

Years of work to afford 20% down: 7.66

As the figures show, California markets rule the top ten with six entries: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, Long Beach, San Jose and San Diego. San Francisco might be the most expensive city in America (medium home value = $1,306,800), but prospective Los Angeles homeowners will need almost 12 years to afford a down payment due to a lower median household income ($70,372).

As you scroll down SmartAsset’s rankings, you’ll see that it takes less time in Midwestern and Southern cities to gather the necessary funds for a down payment. Check it out below.

These 10 U.S. cities have the shortest wait times to afford a down payment:

41. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Median home value: $160,100

Median household income: $46,637

Years of work to afford 12% down: 2.06

Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.43

42. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Median home value: $172,000

Median household income: $51,008

Years of work to afford 12% down: 2.02

Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.37

43. Omaha, Nebraska

Median home value: $211,900

Median household income: $62,948

Years of work to afford 12% down: 2.02

Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.37

44. Kansas City, Missouri

Median home value: $213,400

Median household income: $63,396

Years of work to afford 12% down: 2.02

Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.37

45. Indianapolis, Indiana

Median home value: $188,700

Median household income: $58,479

Years of work to afford 12% down: 1.94

Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.23

46. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Median home value: $190,900

Median household income: $59,214

Years of work to afford 12% down: 1.93

Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.22

47. Memphis, Tennessee

Median home value: $142,800

Median household income: $44,317

Years of work to afford 12% down: 1.93

Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.22

48. El Paso, Texas

Median home value: $152,800

Median household income: $51,241

Years of work to afford 12% down: 1.79

Years of work to afford 20% down: 2.98

49. Wichita, Kansas

Median home value: $165,700

Median household income: $56,293

Years of work to afford 12% down: 1.77

Years of work to afford 20% down: 2.94

50. Detroit, Michigan

Median home value: $69,300

Median household income: $36,140

Years of work to afford 12% down: 1.15

Years of work to afford 20% down: 1.92

