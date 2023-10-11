7 Ways to Recession-Proof Your Real Estate Portfolio

Johnson Johnson / Unsplash

Navigating the uncertain waves of economic downturns can be challenging, especially for real estate investors. A recession can bring about drops in property values, decreased rental income, and more vacancies. However, with prudent strategies, you can recession-proof your real estate portfolio to weather the storm. Here’s how.

1. Diversify Your Investments

Consider spreading your real estate holdings across locations. Just as with stocks, diversifying your real estate investments can minimize risks. Avoid putting all your eggs in one basket. Instead, spread your properties across various markets and regions. While one city might face an economic slump, another might remain stable.

Also, explore different property types. Don’t limit your portfolio to just single-family homes. Look into commercial properties, multifamily units, and even land. Each property type reacts differently in a downturn, providing a safety net for your investments.

2. Ensure Adequate Liquidity

Keep a cash reserve. Recessions can bring unexpected expenses. Maybe a tenant loses their job and can’t pay rent, or a property requires sudden maintenance. Having a cash reserve can help you manage these unforeseen challenges without resorting to distress sales.

Make sure to limit leverage. While leverage (borrowing money to invest) can amplify returns, it also amplifies risks in a downturn. Maintain a manageable debt level. If property values drop or rental income decreases, you don’t want to find yourself underwater on your mortgages.

3. Prioritize Long-Term, Quality Tenants

Take the time to screen tenants. During a recession, the stability of your rental income is crucial. Ensure you’re renting to reliable tenants by conducting thorough background and credit checks.

Also, consider offering long-term leases. If you have a good tenant, consider offering a longer lease term. This ensures consistent rental income and reduces turnover costs.

4. Focus on Prime Locations

Choose recession-resistant areas. Some locations fare better during economic downturns. Locations near hospitals, universities, or government offices tend to remain stable since these sectors don’t fluctuate as wildly with the economy.

Invest in growth markets. Research areas with promising growth indicators like new infrastructure projects or increasing job opportunities. These markets might resist recessions better and recover faster.

5. Stay Informed and Educated

Monitor market trends. Keeping a close eye on market trends will allow you to anticipate shifts. Regularly review property values, rental rates, and vacancy statistics in your investment areas.

Continue learning. Attend seminars, participate in webinars, and read relevant books. The more you understand about real estate and economic factors, the better equipped you’ll be to make wise decisions.

6. Refinance Strategically

Lock in low-interest rates. If you foresee an economic downturn, it might be a good time to refinance your properties. This can lock in a lower interest rate and potentially reduce your monthly mortgage payments.

Avoid risky loan products. Stay away from adjustable-rate mortgages or other unconventional loan products. These can become burdensome during a recession.

7. Maintain and Upgrade Properties

Well-maintained properties attract and retain tenants more effectively. In a downturn, tenants have more options to choose from, so ensure your property stands out.

Simple upgrades, like a fresh coat of paint or a kitchen renovation, can significantly boost property value and appeal. This not only attracts better tenants but also ensures your property retains its value.

The Bottom Line

Recessions are an inevitable part of the economic cycle. While they bring challenges for real estate investors, with foresight and planning, you can ensure your portfolio remains robust. By diversifying investments, maintaining liquidity, focusing on quality tenants and prime locations, and staying informed, you can sail smoothly through the turbulent waters of economic downturns.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

