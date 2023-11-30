Why Millennials Are Making These 5 Home Renovations in 2023

AJ_Watt / Getty Images

In 2023, millennials are making waves in the housing market, not just through their buying choices but also in how they’re choosing to renovate their homes. This trend is driven by a combination of factors, including the desire for personalization, financial considerations, and a shift in aesthetic preferences.

1. DIY Approach to Home Renovation

According to a Florida Times-Union article by Marie Fazio, millennials are increasingly attracted to older homes that need a bit of work. This generation, guided by HGTV shows, YouTube videos, and Pinterest how-tos, aims to fix up and personalize their homes. Fazio indicated that nearly 50% of millennial homeowners surveyed said their homes needed some degree of repair or remodel, and most prefer to do these repairs themselves.

Mike McCalley, owner of Mr. Handyman serving Greater Jacksonville, noted that millennials often update homes to make them their own, replacing outdated features like pink kitchen tiles from the 1950s.

“They want to make it theirs and get rid of the color choices of their grandparents — pink, harvest gold, avocado green,” McCalley said.

2. Popular Renovation Projects

Data from Porch Group Media revealed that 84% of millennial new movers are undertaking home improvement projects. The top projects include painting (41%), redecorating (37%), kitchen remodeling (39%), landscaping (34%) and bathroom remodeling (37%).

This trend is partly due to millennials buying older homes that require renovations. Interestingly, 92% of millennial new movers are open to trying new brands for home renovation supplies.

3. The Critique of Millennial Renovations

However, not everyone views these renovations positively. Katie Way of Vice discussed the backlash against millennial home renovations.

Way described a trend where original features like hardwood floors and vintage bath fixtures are being replaced with modern materials, often perceived as lower quality and less aesthetically pleasing. This “HGTVification” of homes is seen by some as stripping down the quirks and character of older houses.

4. Financial Considerations

Financial factors also play a significant role in these renovation choices. Fazio mentioned that most young first-time homebuyers likely pay for smaller projects out of pocket, while a smaller percentage choose to take out renovation loans.

The Porch Group Media report indicated that millennials are tackling smaller home improvement projects like painting and landscaping due to the high costs involved with larger renovations.

5. The Shift in Aesthetic Preferences

Way pointed out that the move towards more modern, monotonous designs reflects a broader shift in aesthetic preferences among millennials. While some criticize these choices, it’s important to recognize the practical considerations driving them, such as budget constraints and the availability of materials.

Specific Renovations Millennials Are Making:

Replacing outdated kitchen tiles: Many millennials are updating kitchens by replacing old tiles with more modern options.

Many millennials are updating kitchens by replacing old tiles with more modern options. Painting: A significant number of millennials are choosing to repaint their homes, both inside and out.

A significant number of millennials are choosing to repaint their homes, both inside and out. Kitchen remodeling: This includes updating appliances, cabinets, and countertops to modern standards.

This includes updating appliances, cabinets, and countertops to modern standards. Bathroom remodeling: Millennials are modernizing bathrooms, often replacing vintage fixtures with newer, more contemporary designs.

Millennials really are reshaping the home renovation landscape in 2023. Their approach is characterized by a DIY spirit, a willingness to take on significant projects, and a move towards modernization, albeit sometimes controversially. These trends reflect a generation’s desire to personalize their living spaces while navigating financial realities and changing tastes in home design.

