Have $1,000? These Are the Top 25 Stocks To Buy

Have $1,000? These Are the Top 25 Stocks To BuySaved up a chunk of change? Get the most bang for your buck.
If you’ve saved up $1,000 and are looking to buy some stocks, GOBankingRates has done some legwork to give you some suggestions. While you should always consult a financial advisor to ensure that your stocks match your investment objectives and risk tolerance, consistency of return is often a good way to analyze stocks. To that end, GOBankingRates used Google Finance data to determine which of the S&P 500 stocks have exhibited the highest and most consistent return over the past one-, three- and five-year periods. The results of the study are listed in reverse order below, with the stock with the highest return coming last.
Read: Stocks That Would Have Made You Rich Today
Having just $1,000 to invest was a handicap until fairly recently when brokerage firms began offering fractional share investing. With fractional shares, you no longer need to pony up the full cost of a share in order to own certain stocks. For example, Amazon recently traded above $3,000, meaning if you only had $1,000 to invest, you couldn’t buy a single share; but now, if you only want to put in $30, you can buy 0.01 shares at many brokerage firms. Similarly, if you wanted to spread out your $1,000 over these 25 stocks, you could accomplish this via fractional share investing. Fractional share investing works best when you’re paying $0 commission, so check to see if your brokerage firm offers this service and if $0 commission trading is available.
Read on to find the top 25 stocks to buy if you have $1,000 to invest.
Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $82.45
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $263.97
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $165.29
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $322.75
- YoY growth: 95.26%
- 3 years growth: 22.27%
- 5 years growth: 291.45%
Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $18.59
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $56.07
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $61.08
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $115.23
- YoY growth: 88.65%
- 3 years growth: 105.51%
- 5 years growth: 519.85%
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $21.25
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $38.80
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $71.39
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $133.16
- YoY growth: 86.52%
- 3 years growth: 243.20%
- 5 years growth: 526.64%
More: How to Pick the Smartest Investment Strategy for Your Money
Twitter Inc. (TWTR)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $18.30
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $32.11
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $35.89
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $70.49
- YoY growth: 96.41%
- 3 years growth: 119.53%
- 5 years growth: 285.19%
Deere & Company (DE)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $78.40
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $164.16
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $171.86
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $337.51
- YoY growth: 96.39%
- 3 years growth: 105.60%
- 5 years growth: 330.50%
See: What $1,000 Invested in Stocks 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Quanta Services (PWR)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $19.02
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $35.90
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $39.43
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $77.91
- YoY growth: 97.59%
- 3 years growth: 117.02%
- 5 years growth: 309.62%
Find Out: The Top 10 Stocks for 2021
Lam Research Corp. (LCRX)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $70.34
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $188.36
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $300.46
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $567.80
- YoY growth: 88.98%
- 3 years growth: 201.44%
- 5 years growth: 707.22%
L Brands Inc. (LB)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $83.95
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $48.12
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $23.65
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $50.75
- YoY growth: 114.59%
- 3 years growth: 5.47%
- 5 years growth: -39.55%
Read: The First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check
Catalent Inc. (CTLT)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $24.19
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $42.42
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $55.92
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $114.32
- YoY growth: 104.43%
- 3 years growth: 169.50%
- 5 years growth: 372.59%
KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $66.14
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $108.91
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $153.73
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $316.16
- YoY growth: 105.66%
- 3 years growth: 190.29%
- 5 years growth: 378.02%
Find Out: Will You Owe Taxes on Your 2020 Unemployment Checks?
Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $71.42
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $183.86
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $269.81
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $536.91
- YoY growth: 99.00%
- 3 years growth: 192.02%
- 5 years growth: 651.76%
More: Avoid These 15 States in Retirement If You Want To Keep Your Money
United Rentals (URI)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $51.61
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $175.16
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $141.95
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $298.49
- YoY growth: 110.28%
- 3 years growth: 70.41%
- 5 years growth: 478.36%
Teradyne Inc. (TER)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $18.88
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $43.99
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $63.88
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $132.39
- YoY growth: 107.25%
- 3 years growth: 200.95%
- 5 years growth: 601.22%
See: Feel Like You’re Retired With One of These 30 Laid-Back Jobs
SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $87.50
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $243.82
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $243.27
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $536.73
- YoY growth: 120.63%
- 3 years growth: 120.13%
- 5 years growth: 513.41%
Find Out: Coronavirus Has Made These 100+ Brands More Valuable Than Ever
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $68.31
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $135.24
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $227.40
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $488.31
- YoY growth: 114.74%
- 3 years growth: 261.07%
- 5 years growth: 614.84%
More: Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?
Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $58.77
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $117.19
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $165.87
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $372.66
- YoY growth: 124.67%
- 3 years growth: 218.00%
- 5 years growth: 534.10%
Read: Side Hustles and Small Ideas That Turned Into Million-Dollar Businesses
ViacomCBS Inc Cl. B (VIAC)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $46.87
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $54.32
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $26.93
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $66.14
- YoY growth: 145.60%
- 3 years growth: 21.76%
- 5 years growth: 41.11%
See: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $31.52
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $242.15
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $273.28
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $574.23
- YoY growth: 110.13%
- 3 years growth: 137.14%
- 5 years growth: 1,721.80%
Find Out: Everything You Need To Know About Taxes
Paypal Holdings (PYPL)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $36.00
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $77.70
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $116.44
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $273.85
- YoY growth: 135.19%
- 3 years growth: 252.45%
- 5 years growth: 660.69%
More: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year
Align Technology (ALGN)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $64.33
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $259.68
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $240.11
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $579.54
- YoY growth: 141.36%
- 3 years growth: 123.17%
- 5 years growth: 800.89%
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $2.01
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $11.84
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $49.12
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $85.37
- YoY growth: 73.80%
- 3 years growth: 621.03%
- 5 years growth: 4,147.26%
See: Take Advantage of These 15 Commonly Missed Tax Deductions
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc. (FCX)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $7.93
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $19.16
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $11.24
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $38.08
- YoY growth: 238.79%
- 3 years growth: 98.75%
- 5 years growth: 380.20%
Tesla Inc. (TSLA)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $35.55
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $69.23
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $166.76
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $714.50
- YoY growth: 328.46%
- 3 years growth: 932.07%
- 5 years growth: 1,909.85%
Etsy Inc. (ETSY)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $7.95
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $21.03
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $51.33
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $213.12
- YoY growth: 315.20%
- 3 years growth: 913.41%
- 5 years growth: 2,580.75%
Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $2.21
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $2.43
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $55.26
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $167.86
- YoY growth: 203.76%
- 3 years growth: 6,807.82%
- 5 years growth: 7,495.48%
More From GOBankingRates
- If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll
- How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State
- 37 Life Hacks That Will Save You Money
- 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.
Methodology: GOBankingRates used Google Finance data to analyze all components of the S&P 500 index, downloaded from Barchart. For each component, GOBankingRates found (1) the Feb. 22, 2016 closing price, (2) the Feb. 22, 2018 closing price, (3) the Feb. 24, 2020 closing price, and (4) the Feb. 22, 2021 closing price. With these four closing prices acquired, GOBankingRates then found the (5) year-over-year (2020–2021) percent change in closing price; (6) three-year (2018-2021) percent change in closing price; and (7) the 5-year (2016–2021) percent change in closing price. GOBankingRates then scored and combined factors (5) through (7), with the lowest score being best to determine final rankings. In calculating final rankings, factor (5) was weighted twice as heavily as the other factors. The top 50 stocks were seen as those that have shown the most consistent high return on investment out of the entire S&P 500. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Feb. 23, 2021.
About the Author
John Csiszar
After earning a B.A. in English with a Specialization in Business from UCLA, John Csiszar worked in the financial services industry as a registered representative for 18 years. Along the way, Csiszar earned both Certified Financial Planner and Registered Investment Adviser designations, in addition to being licensed as a life agent, while working for both a major Wall Street wirehouse and for his own investment advisory firm. During his time as an advisor, Csiszar managed over $100 million in client assets while providing individualized investment plans for hundreds of clients.
View All
If you’ve saved up $1,000 and are looking to buy some stocks, GOBankingRates has done some legwork to give you some suggestions. While you should always consult a financial advisor to ensure that your stocks match your investment objectives and risk tolerance, consistency of return is often a good way to analyze stocks. To that end, GOBankingRates used Google Finance data to determine which of the S&P 500 stocks have exhibited the highest and most consistent return over the past one-, three- and five-year periods. The results of the study are listed in reverse order below, with the stock with the highest return coming last.
Read: Stocks That Would Have Made You Rich Today
Having just $1,000 to invest was a handicap until fairly recently when brokerage firms began offering fractional share investing. With fractional shares, you no longer need to pony up the full cost of a share in order to own certain stocks. For example, Amazon recently traded above $3,000, meaning if you only had $1,000 to invest, you couldn’t buy a single share; but now, if you only want to put in $30, you can buy 0.01 shares at many brokerage firms. Similarly, if you wanted to spread out your $1,000 over these 25 stocks, you could accomplish this via fractional share investing. Fractional share investing works best when you’re paying $0 commission, so check to see if your brokerage firm offers this service and if $0 commission trading is available.
Read on to find the top 25 stocks to buy if you have $1,000 to invest.
Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $82.45
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $263.97
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $165.29
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $322.75
- YoY growth: 95.26%
- 3 years growth: 22.27%
- 5 years growth: 291.45%
Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $18.59
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $56.07
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $61.08
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $115.23
- YoY growth: 88.65%
- 3 years growth: 105.51%
- 5 years growth: 519.85%
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $21.25
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $38.80
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $71.39
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $133.16
- YoY growth: 86.52%
- 3 years growth: 243.20%
- 5 years growth: 526.64%
More: How to Pick the Smartest Investment Strategy for Your Money
Twitter Inc. (TWTR)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $18.30
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $32.11
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $35.89
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $70.49
- YoY growth: 96.41%
- 3 years growth: 119.53%
- 5 years growth: 285.19%
Deere & Company (DE)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $78.40
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $164.16
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $171.86
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $337.51
- YoY growth: 96.39%
- 3 years growth: 105.60%
- 5 years growth: 330.50%
See: What $1,000 Invested in Stocks 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Quanta Services (PWR)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $19.02
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $35.90
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $39.43
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $77.91
- YoY growth: 97.59%
- 3 years growth: 117.02%
- 5 years growth: 309.62%
Find Out: The Top 10 Stocks for 2021
Lam Research Corp. (LCRX)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $70.34
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $188.36
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $300.46
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $567.80
- YoY growth: 88.98%
- 3 years growth: 201.44%
- 5 years growth: 707.22%
L Brands Inc. (LB)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $83.95
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $48.12
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $23.65
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $50.75
- YoY growth: 114.59%
- 3 years growth: 5.47%
- 5 years growth: -39.55%
Read: The First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check
Catalent Inc. (CTLT)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $24.19
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $42.42
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $55.92
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $114.32
- YoY growth: 104.43%
- 3 years growth: 169.50%
- 5 years growth: 372.59%
KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $66.14
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $108.91
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $153.73
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $316.16
- YoY growth: 105.66%
- 3 years growth: 190.29%
- 5 years growth: 378.02%
Find Out: Will You Owe Taxes on Your 2020 Unemployment Checks?
Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $71.42
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $183.86
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $269.81
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $536.91
- YoY growth: 99.00%
- 3 years growth: 192.02%
- 5 years growth: 651.76%
More: Avoid These 15 States in Retirement If You Want To Keep Your Money
United Rentals (URI)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $51.61
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $175.16
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $141.95
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $298.49
- YoY growth: 110.28%
- 3 years growth: 70.41%
- 5 years growth: 478.36%
Teradyne Inc. (TER)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $18.88
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $43.99
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $63.88
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $132.39
- YoY growth: 107.25%
- 3 years growth: 200.95%
- 5 years growth: 601.22%
See: Feel Like You’re Retired With One of These 30 Laid-Back Jobs
SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $87.50
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $243.82
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $243.27
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $536.73
- YoY growth: 120.63%
- 3 years growth: 120.13%
- 5 years growth: 513.41%
Find Out: Coronavirus Has Made These 100+ Brands More Valuable Than Ever
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $68.31
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $135.24
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $227.40
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $488.31
- YoY growth: 114.74%
- 3 years growth: 261.07%
- 5 years growth: 614.84%
More: Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?
Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $58.77
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $117.19
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $165.87
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $372.66
- YoY growth: 124.67%
- 3 years growth: 218.00%
- 5 years growth: 534.10%
Read: Side Hustles and Small Ideas That Turned Into Million-Dollar Businesses
ViacomCBS Inc Cl. B (VIAC)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $46.87
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $54.32
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $26.93
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $66.14
- YoY growth: 145.60%
- 3 years growth: 21.76%
- 5 years growth: 41.11%
See: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $31.52
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $242.15
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $273.28
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $574.23
- YoY growth: 110.13%
- 3 years growth: 137.14%
- 5 years growth: 1,721.80%
Find Out: Everything You Need To Know About Taxes
Paypal Holdings (PYPL)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $36.00
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $77.70
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $116.44
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $273.85
- YoY growth: 135.19%
- 3 years growth: 252.45%
- 5 years growth: 660.69%
More: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year
Align Technology (ALGN)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $64.33
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $259.68
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $240.11
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $579.54
- YoY growth: 141.36%
- 3 years growth: 123.17%
- 5 years growth: 800.89%
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $2.01
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $11.84
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $49.12
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $85.37
- YoY growth: 73.80%
- 3 years growth: 621.03%
- 5 years growth: 4,147.26%
See: Take Advantage of These 15 Commonly Missed Tax Deductions
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc. (FCX)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $7.93
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $19.16
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $11.24
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $38.08
- YoY growth: 238.79%
- 3 years growth: 98.75%
- 5 years growth: 380.20%
Tesla Inc. (TSLA)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $35.55
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $69.23
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $166.76
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $714.50
- YoY growth: 328.46%
- 3 years growth: 932.07%
- 5 years growth: 1,909.85%
Etsy Inc. (ETSY)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $7.95
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $21.03
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $51.33
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $213.12
- YoY growth: 315.20%
- 3 years growth: 913.41%
- 5 years growth: 2,580.75%
Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)
- Feb. 22, 2016 price: $2.21
- Feb. 22, 2018 price: $2.43
- Feb. 24, 2020 price: $55.26
- Feb. 22, 2021 price: $167.86
- YoY growth: 203.76%
- 3 years growth: 6,807.82%
- 5 years growth: 7,495.48%
More From GOBankingRates
- If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll
- How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State
- 37 Life Hacks That Will Save You Money
- 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.
Methodology: GOBankingRates used Google Finance data to analyze all components of the S&P 500 index, downloaded from Barchart. For each component, GOBankingRates found (1) the Feb. 22, 2016 closing price, (2) the Feb. 22, 2018 closing price, (3) the Feb. 24, 2020 closing price, and (4) the Feb. 22, 2021 closing price. With these four closing prices acquired, GOBankingRates then found the (5) year-over-year (2020–2021) percent change in closing price; (6) three-year (2018-2021) percent change in closing price; and (7) the 5-year (2016–2021) percent change in closing price. GOBankingRates then scored and combined factors (5) through (7), with the lowest score being best to determine final rankings. In calculating final rankings, factor (5) was weighted twice as heavily as the other factors. The top 50 stocks were seen as those that have shown the most consistent high return on investment out of the entire S&P 500. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Feb. 23, 2021.
About the Author
John Csiszar
After earning a B.A. in English with a Specialization in Business from UCLA, John Csiszar worked in the financial services industry as a registered representative for 18 years. Along the way, Csiszar earned both Certified Financial Planner and Registered Investment Adviser designations, in addition to being licensed as a life agent, while working for both a major Wall Street wirehouse and for his own investment advisory firm. During his time as an advisor, Csiszar managed over $100 million in client assets while providing individualized investment plans for hundreds of clients.