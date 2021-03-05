Advertiser Disclosure

Have $1,000? These Are the Top 25 Stocks To Buy

Saved up a chunk of change? Get the most bang for your buck.
By John Csiszar Stocks 101

View Gallery

25 photos

Excited bearded young man blogger cheering favourite team during live stream on website on modern smartphone.
GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

If you’ve saved up $1,000 and are looking to buy some stocks, GOBankingRates has done some legwork to give you some suggestions. While you should always consult a financial advisor to ensure that your stocks match your investment objectives and risk tolerance, consistency of return is often a good way to analyze stocks. To that end, GOBankingRates used Google Finance data to determine which of the S&P 500 stocks have exhibited the highest and most consistent return over the past one-, three- and five-year periods. The results of the study are listed in reverse order below, with the stock with the highest return coming last.

Read: Stocks That Would Have Made You Rich Today

Having just $1,000 to invest was a handicap until fairly recently when brokerage firms began offering fractional share investing. With fractional shares, you no longer need to pony up the full cost of a share in order to own certain stocks. For example, Amazon recently traded above $3,000, meaning if you only had $1,000 to invest, you couldn’t buy a single share; but now, if you only want to put in $30, you can buy 0.01 shares at many brokerage firms. Similarly, if you wanted to spread out your $1,000 over these 25 stocks, you could accomplish this via fractional share investing. Fractional share investing works best when you’re paying $0 commission, so check to see if your brokerage firm offers this service and if $0 commission trading is available.

Read on to find the top 25 stocks to buy if you have $1,000 to invest.

Last updated: March 5, 2021
March 24, 2020, Brazil.
1/25
rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $82.45
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $263.97
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $165.29
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $322.75
  • YoY growth: 95.26%
  • 3 years growth: 22.27%
  • 5 years growth: 291.45%

See: Ways Investing Will Change in the Next 25 Years

Applied-Materials
2/25
photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Applied Materials (AMAT)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $18.59
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $56.07
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $61.08
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $115.23
  • YoY growth: 88.65%
  • 3 years growth: 105.51%
  • 5 years growth: 519.85%

Find Out: Do You Invest Like These Millionaire Stars?

Cadence Design Systems on phone
3/25
Pedro Martinez Valera / Shutterstock.com

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $21.25
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $38.80
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $71.39
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $133.16
  • YoY growth: 86.52%
  • 3 years growth: 243.20%
  • 5 years growth: 526.64%

More: How to Pick the Smartest Investment Strategy for Your Money

Twitter app on smartphone
4/25
nopporn / Shutterstock.com

Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $18.30
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $32.11
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $35.89
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $70.49
  • YoY growth: 96.41%
  • 3 years growth: 119.53%
  • 5 years growth: 285.19%

Read: 20 Investments That Are Recession-Proof

Deere-Co
5/25
Taina Sohlman / Shutterstock.com

Deere & Company (DE)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $78.40
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $164.16
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $171.86
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $337.51
  • YoY growth: 96.39%
  • 3 years growth: 105.60%
  • 5 years growth: 330.50%

See: What $1,000 Invested in Stocks 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 19: High tension power lines stretch across the desert lanscape at sunrise near Boulder City, Nev.
6/25
Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Quanta Services (PWR)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $19.02
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $35.90
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $39.43
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $77.91
  • YoY growth: 97.59%
  • 3 years growth: 117.02%
  • 5 years growth: 309.62%

Find Out: The Top 10 Stocks for 2021

KIEV, UKRAINE - 2018/11/10: In this photo illustration, the Lam Research Corporation logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
7/25
SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Lam Research Corp. (LCRX)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $70.34
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $188.36
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $300.46
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $567.80
  • YoY growth: 88.98%
  • 3 years growth: 201.44%
  • 5 years growth: 707.22%

More: 13 Toxic Investments You Should Avoid

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2018: a woman stand with Victoria's secret branded shopping bag in Vnukovo International Airport.
8/25
Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

L Brands Inc. (LB)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $83.95
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $48.12
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $23.65
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $50.75
  • YoY growth: 114.59%
  • 3 years growth: 5.47%
  • 5 years growth: -39.55%

Read: The First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

Pharmaceuticals
9/25
©Shutterstock.com

Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $24.19
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $42.42
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $55.92
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $114.32
  • YoY growth: 104.43%
  • 3 years growth: 169.50%
  • 5 years growth: 372.59%

See: 10 Best Lucrative Side Hustle Ideas – Earn More

Electronic technician holding tweezers and assemblin a circuit board.
10/25
krystiannawrocki / Getty Images

KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $66.14
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $108.91
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $153.73
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $316.16
  • YoY growth: 105.66%
  • 3 years growth: 190.29%
  • 5 years growth: 378.02%

Find Out: Will You Owe Taxes on Your 2020 Unemployment Checks?

11/25
©Shutterstock.com

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $71.42
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $183.86
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $269.81
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $536.91
  • YoY growth: 99.00%
  • 3 years growth: 192.02%
  • 5 years growth: 651.76%

More: Avoid These 15 States in Retirement If You Want To Keep Your Money

Businessman's hands holding and using mobile smartphone in office.
12/25
BongkarnThanyakij / Getty Images/iStockphoto/United Rentals

United Rentals (URI)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $51.61
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $175.16
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $141.95
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $298.49
  • YoY growth: 110.28%
  • 3 years growth: 70.41%
  • 5 years growth: 478.36%

Read: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away

This shot shows a wire bonder being used to attach a silicon chip to a printed circuit board.
13/25
Aaron Hawkins / Getty Images

Teradyne Inc. (TER)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $18.88
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $43.99
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $63.88
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $132.39
  • YoY growth: 107.25%
  • 3 years growth: 200.95%
  • 5 years growth: 601.22%

See: Feel Like You’re Retired With One of These 30 Laid-Back Jobs

Silicon Valley bank mobile banking app
14/25
PrathanChorruangsak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $87.50
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $243.82
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $243.27
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $536.73
  • YoY growth: 120.63%
  • 3 years growth: 120.13%
  • 5 years growth: 513.41%

Find Out: Coronavirus Has Made These 100+ Brands More Valuable Than Ever

luggage-microchips-checked-baggage
15/25
©Shutterstock.com

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $68.31
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $135.24
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $227.40
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $488.31
  • YoY growth: 114.74%
  • 3 years growth: 261.07%
  • 5 years growth: 614.84%

More: Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

Modern interior of server room in datacenter.
16/25
baranozdemir / Getty Images

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $58.77
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $117.19
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $165.87
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $372.66
  • YoY growth: 124.67%
  • 3 years growth: 218.00%
  • 5 years growth: 534.10%

Read: Side Hustles and Small Ideas That Turned Into Million-Dollar Businesses

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12, 2019: VIACOMCBS brand logo sign at headquarters building entrance at Times Square.
17/25
Jer123 / Shutterstock.com

ViacomCBS Inc Cl. B (VIAC)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $46.87
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $54.32
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $26.93
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $66.14
  • YoY growth: 145.60%
  • 3 years growth: 21.76%
  • 5 years growth: 41.11%

See: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

NVIDIA
18/25
jejim / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $31.52
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $242.15
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $273.28
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $574.23
  • YoY growth: 110.13%
  • 3 years growth: 137.14%
  • 5 years growth: 1,721.80%

Find Out: Everything You Need To Know About Taxes

PayPal payment app.
19/25
Chase Brock / GOBankingRates

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $36.00
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $77.70
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $116.44
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $273.85
  • YoY growth: 135.19%
  • 3 years growth: 252.45%
  • 5 years growth: 660.69%

More: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year

invisalign teeth technology
20/25
©Shutterstock.com

Align Technology (ALGN)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $64.33
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $259.68
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $240.11
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $579.54
  • YoY growth: 141.36%
  • 3 years growth: 123.17%
  • 5 years growth: 800.89%

Read: Hidden Obstacles That Keep People From Retirement

Thornhill, Ontario, Canada - May 21, 2018: Sign and office building of AMD in Thornhill, Ontario.
21/25
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $2.01
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $11.84
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $49.12
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $85.37
  • YoY growth: 73.80%
  • 3 years growth: 621.03%
  • 5 years growth: 4,147.26%

See: Take Advantage of These 15 Commonly Missed Tax Deductions

Loading of copper ore on very big dump-body truck.
22/25
erlucho / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Freeport-Mcmoran Inc. (FCX)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $7.93
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $19.16
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $11.24
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $38.08
  • YoY growth: 238.79%
  • 3 years growth: 98.75%
  • 5 years growth: 380.20%

Find Out: Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value

Tesla store
23/25
Ivan Marc / Shutterstock.com

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $35.55
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $69.23
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $166.76
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $714.50
  • YoY growth: 328.46%
  • 3 years growth: 932.07%
  • 5 years growth: 1,909.85%

More: What Actually Happens If You Don’t Pay Your Taxes

Etsy marketplace sign
24/25
rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $7.95
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $21.03
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price:  $51.33
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $213.12
  • YoY growth: 315.20%
  • 3 years growth: 913.41%
  • 5 years growth: 2,580.75%

Read: 30 Things You Do That Can Mess Up Your Credit Score

25/25
IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $2.21
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $2.43
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $55.26
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $167.86
  • YoY growth: 203.76%
  • 3 years growth: 6,807.82%
  • 5 years growth: 7,495.48%

More From GOBankingRates

Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

Methodology: GOBankingRates used Google Finance data to analyze all components of the S&P 500 index, downloaded from Barchart. For each component, GOBankingRates found (1) the Feb. 22, 2016 closing price, (2) the Feb. 22, 2018 closing price, (3) the Feb. 24, 2020 closing price, and (4) the Feb. 22, 2021 closing price. With these four closing prices acquired, GOBankingRates then found the (5) year-over-year (2020–2021) percent change in closing price; (6) three-year (2018-2021) percent change in closing price; and (7) the 5-year (2016–2021) percent change in closing price. GOBankingRates then scored and combined factors (5) through (7), with the lowest score being best to determine final rankings. In calculating final rankings, factor (5) was weighted twice as heavily as the other factors. The top 50 stocks were seen as those that have shown the most consistent high return on investment out of the entire S&P 500. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Feb. 23, 2021.

About the Author

John Csiszar

John Csiszar

After earning a B.A. in English with a Specialization in Business from UCLA, John Csiszar worked in the financial services industry as a registered representative for 18 years. Along the way, Csiszar earned both Certified Financial Planner and Registered Investment Adviser designations, in addition to being licensed as a life agent, while working for both a major Wall Street wirehouse and for his own investment advisory firm. During his time as an advisor, Csiszar managed over $100 million in client assets while providing individualized investment plans for hundreds of clients.

Read More

View All

Excited bearded young man blogger cheering favourite team during live stream on website on modern smartphone.
GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

If you’ve saved up $1,000 and are looking to buy some stocks, GOBankingRates has done some legwork to give you some suggestions. While you should always consult a financial advisor to ensure that your stocks match your investment objectives and risk tolerance, consistency of return is often a good way to analyze stocks. To that end, GOBankingRates used Google Finance data to determine which of the S&P 500 stocks have exhibited the highest and most consistent return over the past one-, three- and five-year periods. The results of the study are listed in reverse order below, with the stock with the highest return coming last.

Read: Stocks That Would Have Made You Rich Today

Having just $1,000 to invest was a handicap until fairly recently when brokerage firms began offering fractional share investing. With fractional shares, you no longer need to pony up the full cost of a share in order to own certain stocks. For example, Amazon recently traded above $3,000, meaning if you only had $1,000 to invest, you couldn’t buy a single share; but now, if you only want to put in $30, you can buy 0.01 shares at many brokerage firms. Similarly, if you wanted to spread out your $1,000 over these 25 stocks, you could accomplish this via fractional share investing. Fractional share investing works best when you’re paying $0 commission, so check to see if your brokerage firm offers this service and if $0 commission trading is available.

Read on to find the top 25 stocks to buy if you have $1,000 to invest.

Last updated: March 5, 2021

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $82.45
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $263.97
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $165.29
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $322.75
  • YoY growth: 95.26%
  • 3 years growth: 22.27%
  • 5 years growth: 291.45%

See: Ways Investing Will Change in the Next 25 Years

Applied Materials (AMAT)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $18.59
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $56.07
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $61.08
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $115.23
  • YoY growth: 88.65%
  • 3 years growth: 105.51%
  • 5 years growth: 519.85%

Find Out: Do You Invest Like These Millionaire Stars?

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $21.25
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $38.80
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $71.39
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $133.16
  • YoY growth: 86.52%
  • 3 years growth: 243.20%
  • 5 years growth: 526.64%

More: How to Pick the Smartest Investment Strategy for Your Money

Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $18.30
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $32.11
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $35.89
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $70.49
  • YoY growth: 96.41%
  • 3 years growth: 119.53%
  • 5 years growth: 285.19%

Read: 20 Investments That Are Recession-Proof

Deere & Company (DE)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $78.40
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $164.16
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $171.86
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $337.51
  • YoY growth: 96.39%
  • 3 years growth: 105.60%
  • 5 years growth: 330.50%

See: What $1,000 Invested in Stocks 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Quanta Services (PWR)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $19.02
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $35.90
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $39.43
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $77.91
  • YoY growth: 97.59%
  • 3 years growth: 117.02%
  • 5 years growth: 309.62%

Find Out: The Top 10 Stocks for 2021

Lam Research Corp. (LCRX)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $70.34
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $188.36
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $300.46
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $567.80
  • YoY growth: 88.98%
  • 3 years growth: 201.44%
  • 5 years growth: 707.22%

More: 13 Toxic Investments You Should Avoid

L Brands Inc. (LB)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $83.95
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $48.12
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $23.65
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $50.75
  • YoY growth: 114.59%
  • 3 years growth: 5.47%
  • 5 years growth: -39.55%

Read: The First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $24.19
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $42.42
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $55.92
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $114.32
  • YoY growth: 104.43%
  • 3 years growth: 169.50%
  • 5 years growth: 372.59%

See: 10 Best Lucrative Side Hustle Ideas – Earn More

KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $66.14
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $108.91
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $153.73
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $316.16
  • YoY growth: 105.66%
  • 3 years growth: 190.29%
  • 5 years growth: 378.02%

Find Out: Will You Owe Taxes on Your 2020 Unemployment Checks?

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $71.42
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $183.86
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $269.81
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $536.91
  • YoY growth: 99.00%
  • 3 years growth: 192.02%
  • 5 years growth: 651.76%

More: Avoid These 15 States in Retirement If You Want To Keep Your Money

United Rentals (URI)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $51.61
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $175.16
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $141.95
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $298.49
  • YoY growth: 110.28%
  • 3 years growth: 70.41%
  • 5 years growth: 478.36%

Read: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away

Teradyne Inc. (TER)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $18.88
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $43.99
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $63.88
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $132.39
  • YoY growth: 107.25%
  • 3 years growth: 200.95%
  • 5 years growth: 601.22%

See: Feel Like You’re Retired With One of These 30 Laid-Back Jobs

SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $87.50
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $243.82
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $243.27
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $536.73
  • YoY growth: 120.63%
  • 3 years growth: 120.13%
  • 5 years growth: 513.41%

Find Out: Coronavirus Has Made These 100+ Brands More Valuable Than Ever

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $68.31
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $135.24
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $227.40
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $488.31
  • YoY growth: 114.74%
  • 3 years growth: 261.07%
  • 5 years growth: 614.84%

More: Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $58.77
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $117.19
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $165.87
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $372.66
  • YoY growth: 124.67%
  • 3 years growth: 218.00%
  • 5 years growth: 534.10%

Read: Side Hustles and Small Ideas That Turned Into Million-Dollar Businesses

ViacomCBS Inc Cl. B (VIAC)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $46.87
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $54.32
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $26.93
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $66.14
  • YoY growth: 145.60%
  • 3 years growth: 21.76%
  • 5 years growth: 41.11%

See: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $31.52
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $242.15
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $273.28
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $574.23
  • YoY growth: 110.13%
  • 3 years growth: 137.14%
  • 5 years growth: 1,721.80%

Find Out: Everything You Need To Know About Taxes

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $36.00
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $77.70
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $116.44
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $273.85
  • YoY growth: 135.19%
  • 3 years growth: 252.45%
  • 5 years growth: 660.69%

More: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year

Align Technology (ALGN)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $64.33
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $259.68
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $240.11
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $579.54
  • YoY growth: 141.36%
  • 3 years growth: 123.17%
  • 5 years growth: 800.89%

Read: Hidden Obstacles That Keep People From Retirement

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $2.01
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $11.84
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $49.12
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $85.37
  • YoY growth: 73.80%
  • 3 years growth: 621.03%
  • 5 years growth: 4,147.26%

See: Take Advantage of These 15 Commonly Missed Tax Deductions

Freeport-Mcmoran Inc. (FCX)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $7.93
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $19.16
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $11.24
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $38.08
  • YoY growth: 238.79%
  • 3 years growth: 98.75%
  • 5 years growth: 380.20%

Find Out: Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $35.55
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $69.23
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $166.76
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $714.50
  • YoY growth: 328.46%
  • 3 years growth: 932.07%
  • 5 years growth: 1,909.85%

More: What Actually Happens If You Don’t Pay Your Taxes

Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $7.95
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $21.03
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price:  $51.33
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $213.12
  • YoY growth: 315.20%
  • 3 years growth: 913.41%
  • 5 years growth: 2,580.75%

Read: 30 Things You Do That Can Mess Up Your Credit Score

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

  • Feb. 22, 2016 price: $2.21
  • Feb. 22, 2018 price: $2.43
  • Feb. 24, 2020 price: $55.26
  • Feb. 22, 2021 price: $167.86
  • YoY growth: 203.76%
  • 3 years growth: 6,807.82%
  • 5 years growth: 7,495.48%

More From GOBankingRates

Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

Methodology: GOBankingRates used Google Finance data to analyze all components of the S&P 500 index, downloaded from Barchart. For each component, GOBankingRates found (1) the Feb. 22, 2016 closing price, (2) the Feb. 22, 2018 closing price, (3) the Feb. 24, 2020 closing price, and (4) the Feb. 22, 2021 closing price. With these four closing prices acquired, GOBankingRates then found the (5) year-over-year (2020–2021) percent change in closing price; (6) three-year (2018-2021) percent change in closing price; and (7) the 5-year (2016–2021) percent change in closing price. GOBankingRates then scored and combined factors (5) through (7), with the lowest score being best to determine final rankings. In calculating final rankings, factor (5) was weighted twice as heavily as the other factors. The top 50 stocks were seen as those that have shown the most consistent high return on investment out of the entire S&P 500. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Feb. 23, 2021.

About the Author

John Csiszar

John Csiszar

After earning a B.A. in English with a Specialization in Business from UCLA, John Csiszar worked in the financial services industry as a registered representative for 18 years. Along the way, Csiszar earned both Certified Financial Planner and Registered Investment Adviser designations, in addition to being licensed as a life agent, while working for both a major Wall Street wirehouse and for his own investment advisory firm. During his time as an advisor, Csiszar managed over $100 million in client assets while providing individualized investment plans for hundreds of clients.

Read More

Check Out the Next Article

   

Related Articles

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Have $1,000? These Are the Top 25 Stocks To Buy
Close popup

Win $500 – and Start the New Year Right!

When you sign-up to receive bi-weekly email updates from GOBankingRates, you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win our $500 #BestBanksBestYou sweepstakes. Sign up now!

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For official contest rules, click here.