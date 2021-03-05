Have $1,000? These Are the Top 25 Stocks To Buy

If you’ve saved up $1,000 and are looking to buy some stocks, GOBankingRates has done some legwork to give you some suggestions. While you should always consult a financial advisor to ensure that your stocks match your investment objectives and risk tolerance, consistency of return is often a good way to analyze stocks. To that end, GOBankingRates used Google Finance data to determine which of the S&P 500 stocks have exhibited the highest and most consistent return over the past one-, three- and five-year periods. The results of the study are listed in reverse order below, with the stock with the highest return coming last.

Having just $1,000 to invest was a handicap until fairly recently when brokerage firms began offering fractional share investing. With fractional shares, you no longer need to pony up the full cost of a share in order to own certain stocks. For example, Amazon recently traded above $3,000, meaning if you only had $1,000 to invest, you couldn’t buy a single share; but now, if you only want to put in $30, you can buy 0.01 shares at many brokerage firms. Similarly, if you wanted to spread out your $1,000 over these 25 stocks, you could accomplish this via fractional share investing. Fractional share investing works best when you’re paying $0 commission, so check to see if your brokerage firm offers this service and if $0 commission trading is available.

Read on to find the top 25 stocks to buy if you have $1,000 to invest.