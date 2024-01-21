2023 Wrap Up: Most Successful Stocks From Last Year

Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As we reflect on the past year, 2023 stands out as a remarkable period in the stock market, marked by a significant rebound and impressive performances by a diverse range of companies. The S&P 500, after a strong December showing, finished the year up more than 24%, coming tantalizingly close to all-time highs. This surge was fueled by positive economic data, falling inflation, and the anticipation of interest rate cuts in 2024.

Among the stars of the stock market in 2023 were companies from varied sectors including artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency mining, and healthcare, each with unique catalysts driving their success. U.S. News & World Report’s analysis of the year’s top performers offered a glimpse into the dynamic nature of the market and the potential for high returns in various industries.

Here’s a closer look at the 10 best-performing stocks of 2023, each a story of strategic growth, market responsiveness, and sometimes, just the right timing:

Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL): Topping the list is Jin Medical, a Chinese company making wheelchairs and living-aid products. After going public in March 2023, its stock skyrocketed by an incredible 3,020.1%.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO): This biopharmaceutical company focuses on rare metabolic and neurobehavioral disorders. Its stock jumped 1,932.8% after positive study results for its lead therapy, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR).

Carvana Co. (CVNA): Known for its online used car sales platform, Carvana saw a massive increase of 1,016.9% in its stock value. This was partly due to social media traders rallying behind the company.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR): As a U.S. Bitcoin mining business, Cipher Mining benefited from the rise in Bitcoin prices, leading to a 637.5% increase in its stock value.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA): Another Bitcoin miner, Marathon Digital, saw its stock rise by 586.8% thanks to the profitable year for Bitcoin mining.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN): This biotech company, which focuses on cancer treatment, saw its stock increase by 497.8% following a buyout announcement by pharmaceutical giant AbbVie Inc.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX): Specializing in treating inflammatory diseases, MoonLake's stock went up by 475.1% after reporting positive trial results.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK): This Bitcoin mining and energy technology company's stock rose by 440.7%, driven by impressive growth and efficiency improvements.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO): Focused on genetic diseases and cancers, BridgeBio Pharma's stock increased by 429.8% after positive results from clinical trials.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM): As a leading provider of "buy now, pay later" services, Affirm's stock went up by 408.2%, boosted by strong fiscal reports.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

