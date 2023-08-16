Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Stocks

‘Big Short’ Money Guru Michael Burry Wagers $1.6 Billion on Looming Stock Market Crash

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

Michael Burry, the investment manager renowned for accurately predicting the 2008 housing market crash, has now staked more than $1.6 billion on a potential Wall Street crash. Burry’s firm, Scion Asset Management, has purchased put options against the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, indicating a bearish view on the stock market.

According to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Burry has placed a significant portion of his portfolio — more than 90% — to bet on a market downturn. The filings reveal that Scion Asset Management bought $866 million in put options against a fund that tracks the S&P 500, and $739 million in put options against a fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100.

Interestingly, Burry’s views on the market have oscillated this year. In January, he posted a single-word tweet: “Sell.” By the end of March, however, he seemed to change his mind, stating: “I was wrong to say sell.” Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices have both achieved significant gains this year, increasing by nearly 16% and 38% respectively.

Burry rose to fame in the mid-2000s when he placed a bet against the housing market and profited enormously from the subprime lending crisis and the ensuing collapse of several major financial institutions in 2008. This pivotal moment in financial history was documented by Michael Lewis in his best-selling book “The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine,” which was later adapted into a film where Christian Bale portrayed Burry.

Investing for Everyone

Additionally, recent SEC filings show that Burry has divested from several regional banks, including First Republic Bank, Huntington Bank PacWest, and Western Alliance, though it remains unclear if these sales occurred before or after the acquisition of First Republic Bank by JPMorgan Chase in May. He has also sold off shares of Chinese companies JD.com and Alibaba.

Despite his bearish stance, Burry and his team at Scion are still making long bets on certain sectors. They have allocated around 6% of their stock portfolio to long positions, increasing their exposure to the travel and healthcare industries by purchasing shares in Expedia Group, MGM Resorts, CVS, and Cigna. Moreover, Burry has invested in media company Warner Bros. Discovery and online second-hand retailer The RealReal.

Given his track record, Burry’s latest investment moves are sure to draw attention from market watchers and investors alike. The question now is whether his prediction of a stock market crash will prove to be as accurate as his bet against the housing market over a decade ago.

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

What Happened to Meta Stock After the Privacy Fine — And What It Means for Future Investments

Stocks

What Happened to Meta Stock After the Privacy Fine -- And What It Means for Future Investments

August 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Is Microsoft Worth?

Stocks

How Much Is Microsoft Worth?

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Penny Stocks To Buy Under $1

Stocks

7 Best Penny Stocks To Buy Under $1

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is the Stock Market Open Today?

Stocks

Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is the Stock Market Open Today?

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Invest in Warren Buffett’s Longest-Held Stocks?

Stocks

Should You Invest in Warren Buffett's Longest-Held Stocks?

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

We Could See a Record Stock Market Despite Inflation and Interest Rates: How To Start Investing Now

Stocks

We Could See a Record Stock Market Despite Inflation and Interest Rates: How To Start Investing Now

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best Small-Cap Stocks To Buy in 2023

Stocks

5 Best Small-Cap Stocks To Buy in 2023

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

When Will the Stock Market Recover?

Stocks

When Will the Stock Market Recover?

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Inside the ‘Magnificent 7’: What To Know About These Leading Tech Stocks

Stocks

Inside the 'Magnificent 7': What To Know About These Leading Tech Stocks

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Buy for 2023

Stocks

7 Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Buy for 2023

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

PayPal Stock: What You Need To Know Before Investing

Stocks

PayPal Stock: What You Need To Know Before Investing

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Best Reddit Stocks To Buy for 2023

Stocks

11 Best Reddit Stocks To Buy for 2023

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

GameStop Stock Split: Is Now the Time To Buy?

Stocks

GameStop Stock Split: Is Now the Time To Buy?

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Stocks That Warren Buffett Has Held for the Long Haul

Stocks

8 Stocks That Warren Buffett Has Held for the Long Haul

July 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Dividend Stocks That Can Generate Over $3,000 a Month

Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks That Can Generate Over $3,000 a Month

July 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

Stocks

10 Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

July 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!