‘Big Short’ Money Guru Michael Burry Wagers $1.6 Billion on Looming Stock Market Crash

Michael Burry, the investment manager renowned for accurately predicting the 2008 housing market crash, has now staked more than $1.6 billion on a potential Wall Street crash. Burry’s firm, Scion Asset Management, has purchased put options against the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, indicating a bearish view on the stock market.

According to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Burry has placed a significant portion of his portfolio — more than 90% — to bet on a market downturn. The filings reveal that Scion Asset Management bought $866 million in put options against a fund that tracks the S&P 500, and $739 million in put options against a fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100.

Interestingly, Burry’s views on the market have oscillated this year. In January, he posted a single-word tweet: “Sell.” By the end of March, however, he seemed to change his mind, stating: “I was wrong to say sell.” Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices have both achieved significant gains this year, increasing by nearly 16% and 38% respectively.

Burry rose to fame in the mid-2000s when he placed a bet against the housing market and profited enormously from the subprime lending crisis and the ensuing collapse of several major financial institutions in 2008. This pivotal moment in financial history was documented by Michael Lewis in his best-selling book “The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine,” which was later adapted into a film where Christian Bale portrayed Burry.

Additionally, recent SEC filings show that Burry has divested from several regional banks, including First Republic Bank, Huntington Bank PacWest, and Western Alliance, though it remains unclear if these sales occurred before or after the acquisition of First Republic Bank by JPMorgan Chase in May. He has also sold off shares of Chinese companies JD.com and Alibaba.

Despite his bearish stance, Burry and his team at Scion are still making long bets on certain sectors. They have allocated around 6% of their stock portfolio to long positions, increasing their exposure to the travel and healthcare industries by purchasing shares in Expedia Group, MGM Resorts, CVS, and Cigna. Moreover, Burry has invested in media company Warner Bros. Discovery and online second-hand retailer The RealReal.

Given his track record, Burry’s latest investment moves are sure to draw attention from market watchers and investors alike. The question now is whether his prediction of a stock market crash will prove to be as accurate as his bet against the housing market over a decade ago.

