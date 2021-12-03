Chipotle Stock (CMG) Reports Record Earnings: Should You Buy Now?

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill began as a simple burrito shop in a converted Denver ice cream parlor in 1993. Founder Steve Ells envisioned the restaurant as a cash cow that would fund a costlier, and financially riskier, fine dining establishment. But over the years, the plans to upscale were left behind as Chipotle grew into a massive, 3,000-store chain.

The restaurant attracted a young, loyal fan base with its industrial-chic decor and fresh ingredients that put a healthy twist on traditionally downscale Mexican food. In contrast to its big-chain, fast-food rivals, Chipotle was also known for a pledge to invest in employees, source ingredients locally and hold to environmental sustainability.

To avoid limited-menu staleness, Chipotle has rolled out several new items in recent years, including hand-crafted quesadillas, carne asada, a supergreen salad and plant-based chorizo.

The Direct Ownership Model

Unlike other national chains, Chipotle doesn’t franchise its concept. As new outlets opened at a rapid clip, Ells and partners chose to keep direct corporate ownership of the entire chain.

The stated goal was more control over appearance and food quality, but direct ownership has also been good for company financials. Instead of royalties being paid by third-party operators, Chipotle earns its money straight from in-store and digital restaurant sales, as well as price bumps charged for delivered items.

Building Wealth

For this chain, direct ownership has worked. As big franchisers Subway, McDonald’s and Domino’s looked on, Chipotle’s sales rose steadily over the years, reaching a company record just shy of $6 billion in 2020 and soaring to $7.5 billion in 2021.

The stock has climbed skyward as well. While the company kept the public float, i.e., available shares, relatively small, the fast gains in net earnings pushed the price of Chipotle shares to an all-time high of $1,958.55 in 2021. Although it has slipped some since then, its most recent closing price is up 7.94% from a year ago at $1,575.43.

Surge in Digital Sales

Along with other takeout/drive-through fast-casual restaurants, Chipotle held advantages while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also benefited from its investment in digital ordering, which allows for delivery as well as customer pickup through dedicated “Chipotlanes.”

Sales from the burgeoning online and mobile platforms rose from 10.9% of revenue in 2019 to 46.2% in the pandemic year of 2020, when in-restaurant dining was restricted — or in many locations, shut down altogether. They surged again in 2021, growing 3.8% during the fourth quarter and 24.7% for the year. Digital sales accounted for 45.6% of all sales in 2021, according to the earnings statement.

Building Wealth

Innovation in the customer experience didn’t end with digital ordering. Chipotle Extras, an enhanced loyalty program, had attracted 24 million members by September 2021. As explained in a company press release, each member has an individualized profile on the Extras app, which “gamifies Chipotle Rewards with personalized challenges to earn extra points and collect achievement badges.”

Expansion Carries on Unhindered

During the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — while the restaurant industry struggled with falling traffic, employee retention and logistical problems — Chipotle skillfully navigated the troubled waters, opening 161 new stores in 2020 and 215 in 2021, surpassing its goal of opening 200 stores for that year. As the pandemic subsides and customers return to in-store dining, the chain is planning further expansion in Europe, with an ultimate goal of 7,000 outlets internationally– raising the bar from its previous goal of 6,000 due to the success of its small-town locations, the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings release noted.

The company is set to leverage its digital footprint as it expands in the U.K. and throughout Europe. Commenting in mid-2021 on the prospects for fast-casual Mexican shops in this market, CEO Brian Niccol explained to Restaurant Business that Chipotle has “more levers than ever before to be successful in new markets, between our digital system, the varying asset designs that we can bring to market and … just the strength of the brand.”

Food Safety Issues Draw Headlines, Fines

Chipotle has had its share of negative headlines around food safety and employee retention. A fast-casual restaurant insisting on locally sourced, ready-made, always-fresh ingredients places a load of stress on line cooks as well as suppliers. Poor practices such as cutting corners and careless food prep caused foodborne illness outbreaks on several occasions before the pandemic.

In April 2020, Chipotle agreed on a $25 million fine, a record amount in a food safety settlement, for felony charges of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Earnings Don’t Slow Down

The settlement and the headlines didn’t seem to blunt customer appetites in 2021 when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased and Chipotle continued to report record earnings.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company reported adjusted earnings of $5.58 per share, a 60.3% increase from adjusted earnings in the same quarter a year prior. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had predicted $5.25 EPS, CNBC reported.

Revenue grew 22% to $1.96 billion, meeting analysts’ estimates.

Chipotle currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80. The P/E ratio is calculated by dividing the stock price by the EPS, and it gives investors a sense of how expensive a stock is relative to its value. Although this seems high compared to competitors like Texas Roadhouse, which has a P/E ratio of 30.23, growth stocks generally do have higher P/E ratios compared to value stocks.

As reported in Yahoo Finance, there’s some variability in analysts’ opinions on where the stock is headed. The consensus rating is a solid “buy.” However, 23 of 35 analysts who follow the stock rate it a “hold,” four rate it “underperform” and one rates it a “sell.” The average analyst price target is $1,929.37 in a range of $1,630 to $2,600.

Future Outlook

While Chipotle has probably been the country’s most successful chain restaurant over the past few years, it’s also enjoying a very rich share price. CEO Brian Niccol said in the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings statement that “2021 was an outstanding year for Chipotle, highlighting the strength and resiliency of our brand … Moving forward, we believe expanding access and convenience through our digital ecosystem, accelerating unit growth, and continuing to develop and support our restaurant employees, will put us in a much stronger competitive position.”

That said, confident individual investors, institutions and hedge funds may start to waver in the event of any bad news or earnings stumbles in the future. Among the possible causes:

Staffing problems. Like all restaurants, Chipotle is dealing with a post-pandemic shortage of workers.

Like all restaurants, Chipotle is dealing with a post-pandemic shortage of workers. High and rising labor costs. In 2021, the company enacted a $15-an-hour minimum and raised menu prices 4%. It also intends to keep to a longstanding policy of providing good health and education benefits for the 90,000 workers it directly employs. Chipotle noted in its 2022 guidance that in an increasingly competitive labor market, wage inflation will continue to impact earnings.

In 2021, the company enacted a $15-an-hour minimum and raised menu prices 4%. It also intends to keep to a longstanding policy of providing good health and education benefits for the 90,000 workers it directly employs. Chipotle noted in its 2022 guidance that in an increasingly competitive labor market, wage inflation will continue to impact earnings. Inflation. Chipotle’s 2021 menu price increase failed to keep up with inflation, according to the earnings statement. To combat ongoing inflationary pressures, Chipotle has raised menu prices 6% in 2022, CNBC reported.

Chipotle Stock: Is It a Good Buy?

Owning shares in this company means betting on the success of its goals for continuing its rapid expansion in the U.S. and overseas despite inflation, labor issues and other pandemic-related challenges.

Analysts have remained generally positive on the stock, giving it a “buy” rating and target prices well above the current trading price. Further positive news on the earnings front should lend support but beware of market turbulence, which can hit high-flying growth stocks harder than it affects the steadier “value” plays in the stock universe.

Good To Know Investors may hesitate when considering a buy among high-flying growth stocks such as Chipotle. A rich share price and a steep P/E ratio mean it’s a long way down if the company stumbles. But the fast-casual Mexican eatery achieved success with good management and on-trend concepts, and Chipotle has demonstrated powerful growth in sales and profits even while dealing with food safety issues and a pandemic.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information is accurate as of Feb. 16, 2022.