Elon Musk’s Rocket Explodes As Tesla Stock Drop Costs Him $12.6 Billion — Can He Make It Back?

Elon Musk’s fortune took a hit last week as Tesla reported its first quarter earnings on the same day that SpaceX’s Starship rocket exploded a few minutes after liftoff. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Musk’s net worth dropped by $12.6 billion on April 19 — the biggest decline this year.

His net worth now stands at $162 billion — the equivalent of 0.696% of the GDP of the United States, according to the index. He is still the world’s second-richest person behind Bernard Arnault.

As Bloomberg noted, his stake in Tesla, including shares and options, makes up the biggest part of his fortune. However, SpaceX has become more important as its valuation soars. In January, CNBC reported that the company was raising $750 million in a new round of funding that values the company at $137 billion.

Tesla said on April 19 that its net income fell to $2.51 billion in the first quarter, a 24% year-over-year drop. Net income stood at $3.31 billion, according to its most recent shareholder update. In turn, the company’s shares took a hit, dropping by 10% that day, which wiped out $58 billion from the company’s market cap, according to Fortune. Shares are down 45% in the past year, but are up 49% year-to-date.

“It is worth pointing out that the current macro environment remains uncertain. I don’t think I’m telling anyone anything, I think people already know, especially with large purchases such as cars,” Musk said in an April 19 Tesla earnings call, according to a transcript. Musk added that he is seeing “stormy weather for about 12 months, and then provided there are no major geopolitical wildcards that show up, that things start getting sunny around spring next year.”

According to Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities senior equity research analyst, Tesla delivered mixed results with solid demand metrics but the “elephant in the room” is softer margins that will weigh on shares.

“With no rose-colored glasses: margins are now a delicate issue that are keeping Tesla investors up at night” Ives said in a note.

According to Fortune, Musk’s wealth decline may not be over yet, and several analysts believe it might take another blow.

“Thursday’s earnings prompted several analysts to lower their price targets for Tesla, with one predicting the firm’s shares — currently priced at around $163 — could nosedive to just $28. Another analyst labeled Tesla “one of the most overvalued” companies on the market, and predicted the stock could drop a further 80%, according to Fortune.

