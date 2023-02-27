Here’s How Much You’d Be Worth Now if You Invested in Walmart in 2013

Business is booming for Walmart. With the ongoing costs of inflation shooting up grocery prices by 10% since 2022, many American families have turned to more budget-friendly options to get by.

According to FoodIndustry.com, that’s made Walmart the number-one grocer in the United States with more than a quarter of all grocery revenue in the country. Yahoo Finance reported that even the wealthiest earners are now shopping at Walmart to take in these savings.

That all comes as great news to shareholders. As of the last quarter of 2022, it resulted in “earnings per share of $1.71 compared with the $1.51 analysts expected,” per CNBC.

If Walmart stock sounds appealing, there is good reason to believe in its long-term returns. CNBC put together a mini graph showing just how much you’d be worth now if you invested in Walmart stock 10 years ago in 2013, five years after in 2018 and just last year in 2022. If you would have invested $1,000 in 2013, you’d have more than doubled your initial investment, according to the article, with the value sitting at $2,390.

Even a five-year investment would have earned more than $700 with a current value of $1,728. And that same investment last year would have earned $84 with a current value of $1,084.

However, recently Walmart CFO John David Rainey said during a earnings call with shareholders that 2023 is still going to be hard to predict, even after December’s profits marked a 60-year high for the chain due in large part to grocery sales. But it’s the other items that Walmart sells such as electronics, clothing and toys that may be seeing declines as customers tighten their purse strings and therefore may offset some of Walmart’s gains.

“The consumer is still very pressured,” Rainey said on the call. “And if you look at economic indicators, balance sheets are running thinner, and savings rates are declining relative to previous periods. And so that’s why we take a pretty cautious outlook on the rest of the year.”

