Musk Tweets That Tesla/Hertz Deal ‘Not Signed,’ Stock Takes 5.2% Hit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that “no contract has been signed yet” with Hertz, sending the stock down this morning. Last week, Hertz announced that it had acquired 100,000 Teslas in what represented the largest electric vehicle fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world, which sent the EV stock soaring.

Replying to a tweet about the stock being on a winning streak, Musk tweeted: “You’re welcome! If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet. Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers. Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics.”

You’re welcome! If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet. Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers. Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021

Tesla dropped as much as 5.2% today, while Hertz rose 6.9% after an initial decline, Bloomberg reported.

Following the announcement last week, Tesla hit a $1 trillion market cap, joining the trillion-dollar market cap companies such as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a Hertz spokeswoman appeared to stand by its earlier announcement and that deliveries of Tesla have already started.

“As we announced last week, Hertz has made an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and is investing in new EV charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations,” the Hertz spokeswoman said. “We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla vehicles,” she continued.

Last month, Tesla reported its third-quarter earnings, exceeding analysts’ expectations. In addition. Tesla exceeded delivery expectations, announcing that it had delivered 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter despite global supply chain issues that have hindered many carmakers.

It’s not the first time Musk commented on the deal, tweeting last week that it was “strange that moved valuation, as Tesla is very much a production ramp problem, not a demand problem.”

Last updated: November 2, 2021