Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Stocks

Musk Tweets That Tesla/Hertz Deal ‘Not Signed,’ Stock Takes 5.2% Hit

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Logos displayed on smartphones in Poland - 08 Apr 2021
Omar Marques / SOPA Images / iStock.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that “no contract has been signed yet” with Hertz, sending the stock down this morning. Last week, Hertz announced that it had acquired 100,000 Teslas in what represented the largest electric vehicle fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world, which sent the EV stock soaring.

See: Elon Musk Will Sell $6 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock to Solve World Hunger if UN Can Explain How It’ll Spend It
Find: How Much Is Tesla Worth?

Replying to a tweet about the stock being on a winning streak, Musk tweeted: “You’re welcome! If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet. Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers. Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics.”

Building Wealth

Tesla dropped as much as 5.2% today, while Hertz rose 6.9% after an initial decline, Bloomberg reported.

Following the announcement last week, Tesla hit a $1 trillion market cap, joining the trillion-dollar market cap companies such as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

Related: Hertz Will Make 50,000 Teslas Available to Uber Drivers

The Wall Street Journal reported that a Hertz spokeswoman appeared to stand by its earlier announcement and that deliveries of Tesla have already started.

“As we announced last week, Hertz has made an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and is investing in new EV charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations,” the Hertz spokeswoman said. “We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla vehicles,” she continued.

Last month, Tesla reported its third-quarter earnings, exceeding analysts’ expectations. In addition. Tesla exceeded delivery expectations, announcing that it had delivered 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter despite global supply chain issues that have hindered many carmakers.

Learn: Here’s How Much You’d Save on Gas With a Tesla and Other Electric Cars
Explore: Musk’s Company Granted Approval for 29 Miles of Vegas Tunnels To Combat Traffic: ‘Roads Must Go 3D’

It’s not the first time Musk commented on the deal, tweeting last week that it was “strange that moved valuation, as Tesla is very much a production ramp problem, not a demand problem.”

Building Wealth

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: November 2, 2021

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.