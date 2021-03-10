Advertiser Disclosure
Nasdaq Rebounds, Jumping 3% as Bond Yields Fall

March 10, 2021
The price of Google stock is displayed shortly after the company's initial public offering and trading opened mid-day, at the Nasdaq Marketsite in Times Square, in New YorkGOOGLE IPO, NEW YORK, USA.
Kathy Willens/AP / Shutterstock.com

The Nasdaq Composite, a collection of stocks consisting mainly of big tech, rebounded on Tuesday after major sell-offs on Monday that included Tesla (TSLA) stock, which dipped to under $600. Nasdaq gained more than 3% Tuesday, with Tesla, Apple (APPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) all seeing gains of 2.4% to 7.2%, the New York Post reports. Gaining 399 points, Nasdaq now sits at 13,0073.71 as the market gets set to open Wednesday.

U.S. bond yields began a retreat Tuesday, dipping to 1.54% after reaching 13-month highs of 1.613%, according to the Post. Yield rates and high-growth stocks like those in the tech sector often affect each other, as investors sell off stocks to take advantage of high-yield Treasury bonds.

“Tech stocks are overdue for some kind of bounce after the downfall they have had so far with most investor[s] maintaining a positive outlook (on them) in the medium to longer term,” said Michael Sheldon, chief investment officer of Westport, Connecticut’s RDM Financial, in the Post.

The Dow closed Tuesday at 31,832, according to Nasdaq, but gained in overnight trading, creeping up toward record highs once again. The S&P 500, which includes Tesla, gained 1.42%, more than 54 points, Nasdaq reports. 

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

