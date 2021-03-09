The S&P 500’s Top 10 Companies for Women

Equileap, a consulting firm that looks at gender in the workplace, released its 2020 report on Gender Equality in the U.S. It looks specifically at practices among companies in the S&P 500 stock index. Considering that the average company has a workforce that is 40% female, the continued gap in pay and representation is disheartening.

Despite decades of work and well-publicized corporate initiatives, only one company – General Motors (NYSE: GM) – has no gender pay gap between workers in equivalent positions. GM was also one of only 44 companies to publish its gender pay gap information and one of only 31 with a female CEO. This compares to 40 companies that have a CEO named either James or Michael.

Even stranger, there are more board chairs named John (23) than there are women with any name serving in the role (21). Yesterday, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced that Mellody Hobbson would be the company’s new Chair of the Board, bringing the number of women to 22 and people named Mellody to one.

Among the 25 companies that perform best for gender equity, the largest number, seven, are financial services companies, followed by health care companies at six. Some of the top-performing companies have ongoing gender issues. PNC (NYSE: PNC) is ranked ninth overall, but in February it was ordered to pay $2.4 million in damages for sexual harassment of an employee by a customer. Another financial services company, BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) improved its score by 60% between 2019 and 2020 to land at number 21. This was primarily due to an increase in transparency about the number of women in its workforce and its policies on parental leave, flexible work arrangement, and sexual harassment.

