Tech Stocks That Are Worth the Investment Right Now

Tech stocks have been investment leaders for decades, primarily due to the growth that they offer. Of course, growth comes at a price, and sometimes tech stocks can sport quite lofty valuations. To help identify tech stocks that haven’t gotten ahead of themselves (and that you can buy right now), GOBankingRates analyzed every component of the XLK ETF, which is a collection of S&P 500 technology sector stocks, and applied certain value screens.

GOBankingRates began by using Google Finance to identify the 35 most undervalued stocks in terms of P/E ratio. From that list, 11 low P/E stocks with Zacks Ranks of one or two were selected as the most worthy of investment now. The Zacks Ranks, which represent “strong buy” and “buy,” respectively, are determined from four factors relating to earnings.

To provide further context, GOBankingRates included the current price, market cap and earnings per share of each company as of Feb. 22. The Zacks VGM score for each stock, which is a number derived from Zacks evaluation of each stock’s value, growth and momentum, was also included.

It’s important to note that while the P/E ratio of some of these stocks may seem to be high, they are all lower than the 72.66 average P/E ratio of stocks in the ETF that have positive earnings. Before you invest in any of these stocks, be sure to consult with your financial advisor to ensure that your choices match your investment objectives and risk tolerance. Check out which tech stocks might be worth considering right now.